Suit against Adlers alleges their companies did not pay millions of dollars in licensing fees

-- A lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade Circuit court accuses companies controlled by real estate developers Michael Adler and David Adler of failing to pay millions of dollars in licensing fees and royalties on a valuable system that replaces coaxial cable with fiber optic cable and twice bypassing agreements in order to avoid paying plaintiff Cable-X, and refusing to acknowledge Cable-X's ownership interests.The case involves technology that converts coaxial cable to fiber optics by ejecting and replacing the wire's copper core and polyethylene foam insulator without having to dig trenches or boring into the ground. This reduces operating costs and harm to the property and the environment.According to the lawsuit, Southeast Cable-X Holdings LLC, owned and controlled by the Adlers, in 2006 signed an exclusive sublicense to market the fiber optic system in 12 states and the District of Columbia from plaintiff Cable-X, which held the rights to market the system in 23 countries, including the United States."Plaintiffs delivered a valuable business opportunity to the Defendants, who seized that opportunity, bypassed the Plaintiff and ignored its rights, and thereby unfairly enriched themselves,"the lawsuit states."The Sublicense required Southeast to pay the Plaintiff a 2 Million dollar licensing fee … to pay a licensing fee of $12.00 per meter of cable from which the core has been extracted, subject to cumulative minimum requirements,"the lawsuit states."Neither Southeast (nor its successors in interest) ever paid the Plaintiff any royalties, additional royalties, or licensing fees … never provided the Plaintiff any monthly reports …or annual audited financial statements,"the lawsuit says.The suit claims that through a separate arrangement with the technology developer, the Adlers' companies excluded Cable-X."The Adlers formed Kabel-X and contracted directly with Vmg (the Austrian company that developed the technology),"the suit says. "Kabel-X executed the Bypass Agreement with Vmg to avoid its obligations to the Plaintiff under the Sublicense … the Adlers circumvented the Sublicense and deprived the Plaintiff of the royalties and license fees."According to the suit, Plaintiff Cable-X and Vmg entered into a joint venture agreement in 2013. It states that in December 2013 a dispute between the Adlers and Vmg resulted in a settlement under which Cable-X was a third-party beneficiary."The Plaintiff was appoint the Plaintiff's majority owner" Israeli businessman Yair Levi or his designee as a director of Kabel-X.The suit goes on to say, "Kabel-X never paid the Plaintiff any distributions … never appointed Yair Levi as a director or gave Yair Levi notice of any meetings or corporate actions."In March 2014, the suit states, Kabel-X and Vmg executed a Second Bypass Agreement without the Plaintiff's knowledge or approval. "The Plaintiff was no longer an intended third-party beneficiary. The Plaintiff was no longer an acknowledged owner, the Plaintiff was no longer entitled to reports or distributions, and the Plaintiff was no longer entitled to a seat on the board."The lawsuit asks the court to find the Adlers and their company guilty of breach of contract, breach of their operating agreement, unlawful denial of access to records, conversion of funds, and breach of fiduciary duty.Cable X is represented by Michael Ehrenstein.