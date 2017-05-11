Country(s)
Anchorage-Based Agency Launches Digital Marketing Classes for Alaskan Businesses
The announcement comes in response to the increasing amount of small- to medium-sized businesses reaching out to Beacon M+M for insight into the often confusing – and at times high-risk – world of digital marketing. Through its gamut of classes, the agency aims to provide actionable advice on specific digital marketing tools, including social media, search engine optimization (SEO), website development, and more. In essence, it is Beacon's contributing effort to the Alaskan business community, especially with respect to smaller companies with limited marketing budgets. "Our classes are developed based on the feedback from our community on what business owners need," says Beacon president and founder Adrienne Wilkerson. "We answer the need with real life information that has been tried and tested right here in our local Alaska economy. We know these techniques work really well and I'm excited to be able to share them with others in Anchorage."
A list of classes, all of which can be found on the Beacon M+M website, include courses such as "Expand Your Reach with Facebook Ads," "Get More Leads with Google AdWords," "Expert SEO Tips," and "Design Your Own Website." According to Jennifer Christensen, Beacon's VP of Marketing and Creative Director, the importance of digital mediums in our daily routines means that the subject matter covered in BDU's classes is worth knowing: "There's no denying that digital marketing is not going away and has become vital to today's marketing. We find many companies are still adjusting and trying to understand the value, how it all works, and how it leads to new sales. Even if they've found online classes or tutorials, that information may or may not apply to our local market. That's where I think BDU's value really shines through: real people sitting down with you to discuss real results, with real insight that you can use immediately in our community."
As an Alaskan digital marketing agency, Beacon M+M specializes in inbound marketing, an approach that utilizes the aforementioned platforms to deliver results for its portfolio of clients, a list ranging from local start-ups to national brand franchises. Beacon's comprehensive services include: social media marketing, Google AdWords, SEO analysis and management, website development, web hosting, branding strategy, and graphic design.
