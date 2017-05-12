Country(s)
Partnership with Frog Street Press to Promote CDA Certification for English and Bilingual Early Childhood Educators in Texas
WASHINGTON - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Council for Professional Recognition has announced a new partnership with Frog Street Press, LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions. Thispartnership is expected to closely align Child Development Associate (CDA®) training and coursework with the Council's Eight Subject Areas and 13 Functional Areas.
Frog Street will also support the recruitment of CDA Professional Development Specialists (PDS), including bilingual speakers, within the communities that it serves across the country.
"We look forward to collaborating with Frog Street to strengthen the impact of the CDA Credential, while providing early educators with training that is aligned with the Council's requirements,"
Frog Street will also identify potential CDA candidates from those who meet the CDA Credential requirements of 120 clock hours of early childhood education and have completed or will complete 480 training hours in an early childhood education setting.
ABOUT THE COUNCIL FOR PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION
The Council for Professional Recognition promotes improved performance and recognition of early childhood education professionals working with children ages zero to 5 years old. The Council recognizes and credentials professionals who work in all types of early care and education settings such as Head Start, pre-K, infant-toddler, family child care, and home visitor programs. The Council is a non-profit organization that sets requirements, policies and procedures for credentialing Child Development Associates (CDA®), publishes early childhood education training text books and workbooks, including its best-selling CDA® Competency Standards and Essentials text book and workbook (2nd edition).
ABOUT FROG STREET
Frog Streetis a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children, from birth to age 5. The product and service offerings include bilingual curriculum, professional learning, family engagement solutions and assessment.
