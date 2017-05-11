 
News By Tag
* AmpliVox
* Waterproof
* Headset
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Northbrook
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


AmpliVox Introduces Fitness and Waterproof Packages for Active Professionals

Versatile packages feature new headset mic for aquatics and group ex instructors.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AmpliVox
Waterproof
Headset

Industry:
Fitness

Location:
Northbrook - Illinois - US

NORTHBROOK, Ill. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AmpliVox Sound Systems now offers fitness industry accessory packages, specially designed for aquatics and fitness instructors. Available in both waterproof and moisture-resistant styles, the new packages include headset microphones, transmitter beltpacks, and wireless transmitters to pair with AmpliVox's SW915, SW800, SW610 and SW615 portable PA systems. These durable accessories allow teachers to lead large swim and exercise classes without vocal strain or worry about sweat or water damage.

Waterproof microphone headsets give instructors the freedom to safely work with students in pools or under extreme conditions. AmpliVox's new S1647/S1647T Waterproof Fitness Package includes a wireless, waterproof headset made of adjustable rubber coated steel, containing a bi-directional noise-cancelling microphone.  The package also includes a watertight polycarbonate transmitter case on an adjustable nylon belt, capable of being submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes in accordance with IP67 testing parameters.  The S1647T package is available with an S1690T Wireless 16-Channel UHF Bodypack Transmitter, enabling instructors to transmit to an AmpliVox portable PA system located up to 150 feet away.

For exercise classes and other group activities away from the water, AmpliVox offers the durable, moisture-resistant S1648T Fitness Package. This package combines the wireless waterproof headset with a comfortable neoprene belt that secures the S1690T transmitter. A Velcro closure holds the transmitter firmly in place during movement. The belt and headset are also available without the transmitter (S1648).

"Swim and fitness instructors are very excited about AmpliVox's new fitness and waterproof accessory packages," notes Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. "These headsets can be used anywhere and help teachers lead classes effectively without any strain on their voices. The versatility and durability of these products make them a necessity for aquatic centers, recreation centers, health clubs, schools, and any other swim or fitness venue."

Learn more about AmpliVox products at http://ampli.com.

About AmpliVox

AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years.  AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including our new i (http://www.ampli.com/pdf/spec-integrating-multimedia-pres...)ntegrated multi-media furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message.  AmpliVox recently was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values.  AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit http://www.ampli.com for more information.

Contact
Creative Marketing Associates
***@cmacreative.com
End
Source:AmpliVox Sound Systems
Email:***@cmacreative.com Email Verified
Tags:AmpliVox, Waterproof, Headset
Industry:Fitness
Location:Northbrook - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share