LulyBoo Launches Travel Line for Parent and Baby
Company launches new travel line, making it the go-to brand for on-the-go needs
The line is an extension of the already existing LulyBoo brand, with a redesign, new look and smart features, to fit the needs of today's modern parent. Featuring stylish, sleek and portable products, the travel line supports an everchanging and active lifestyle, and encourages those on-the-go moments to be spent with baby and parent, together. Products in the new line include travel product accessories, on-the-go support, changing kits, a backpack with harness, and the classic baby and toddler lounge that parents already know and love, revamped.
"We've seen such a huge demand for the LulyBoo products since launching in 2008. We wanted to create something that was an extension of our brand, and sticks true to our mission to provide a safe, smart and easy space for parent and baby while on the go. We've extended that mission and are now making it easy for parents to continue to live their active lifestyle without sacrificing baby's comfort, or their own," said Pazit Ben-Ezri, CEO and founder of LulyBoo.
Attendees at this year's JPMA Baby Trade Show received an exclusive first look at the new Line. The JPMA Baby Show, took place at the Anaheim Convention Center from Wednesday, May 10 – Saturday, May 13, a Family Media event, combining an educational conference, trade show and vendor display for consumers. LulyBoo released a limited number of products to a handful of media and social influencers prior to and immediately following the show. The entire collection will be available in stores at the end of July.
First on the shelves from the collection are the shopping cart covers, seat protectors, unique head and body support and outdoor blanket. From a smart shopping experience with baby, providing protection, entertainment and a safe environment, to a smart solution for babies who often struggle to keep their head, neck and back supported while on the go. The first of the released products feature innovative designs, and provide a smart solution to "on-the-go" time with baby.
Included in the collection, and hitting the shelves later this summer is the Mod Carrycot, a portable carrycot that is designed to make travel easy for parents, while providing comfort for baby anywhere, any time. The carrycot features soft fabric lining the interior and a canopy to give baby shade and protection, while the exterior material features a chic print in grey, designed for today's stylish parents. With its extra support, the handles of the ModCot can be securely fastened, allowing parents to transport baby with ease and comfort. The carrycot also acts as a lounge when it is not being carried, giving baby a safe, cozy place to rest. When not in use, the carrycot is simply folded and stored in a carry bag, along with the insert and canopy - all weighing less than 4 lbs.
About LulyBoo
LulyBoo is a global brand created and spearheaded by innovator, entrepreneur, and mother of four, Pazit Ben-Ezri. The company's line of signature baby products gives caring parents the ease of portability and versatile function without sacrificing baby's comfort or safety. Including the signature Baby Lounge and an assortment of baby accessories, the collection of products is carefully designed to create a special place baby can call home, wherever their parent takes them. LulyBoo recognizes that modern parents need unique products that keep their babies happy, clean and cozy while fitting into their everyday lifestyles. For more information, please visit www.lulyboo.com.
