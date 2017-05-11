News By Tag
Terri Murphy Discusses Marketing To Different Generations On Social Media
• When it comes to Millennials, over half follow a brand before purchasing from them. That means you need to be impressive on social media, to prove your worth to your potential customers.
• Sometimes, making a controversial or offensive statement won't cost you too much. However, when it comes to Gen X, you are dealing with the generation most likely to unfollow you for a statement like this. They enjoy following a brand for contests, promotions, deals and more.
• Not all Baby Boomers interact with businesses on social media (only about 14%), but they are reading what you post. Informational posts that solve problems can go a long way with this generation.
In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
