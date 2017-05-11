 
Terri Murphy Discusses Marketing To Different Generations On Social Media

 
May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to get your sales numbers to where you want them to be? You know they should be higher than they are on a monthly basis, but your sales pitch isn't quite at the level you want. Fortunately, when you get advice from an industry expert, it can go a long way towards taking you to the next level. And, Terri Murphy is ready to show you how a tweak to your sales pitch can make a major difference. She also knows you need to have a strong presence on social media, but that each generation is different.

• When it comes to Millennials, over half follow a brand before purchasing from them. That means you need to be impressive on social media, to prove your worth to your potential customers.

• Sometimes, making a controversial or offensive statement won't cost you too much. However, when it comes to Gen X, you are dealing with the generation most likely to unfollow you for a statement like this. They enjoy following a brand for contests, promotions, deals and more.

• Not all Baby Boomers interact with businesses on social media (only about 14%), but they are reading what you post. Informational posts that solve problems can go a long way with this generation.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur, Real Estate Sales, Sales Coach
Industry:Real Estate
