May 2017
May 17, 2017

Travel with Chillax's Premium Lunch Bag

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you planning on traveling this year? Make sure to pack your thermal lunch box by Chillax. Its' multiple compartments will allow you to keep your hot and cold items separately.  You can take this food cooler anywhere you go. It's great for road trips and camping with the family because you can fit everyone's favorite snack and soda! Take this bag when going hiking; it'll keep your food at the right temperature. The bottom mimics an ice box and will keep your lunch cooler than other lunch boxes.This lunch box container features an adjustable strap, which makes it super easy to carry. It's the perfect cooler bag for families on the go!Need your beverages to be even colder? Pop in a couple of our non-toxic gel ice packs. Each miniature ice cube will stay at igloo temperatures.

Get your premium lunch bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHZ78RS

Want to order the reusable ice cubes as well? Just visit: www.amazon.com/dp/B01650LEJY

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
Source:Alif Investment
