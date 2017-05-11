News By Tag
Emler Swim School Presented Best of Class Award
According to Sandra Long, Plano Environmental Health Supervisor, the award was developed as a way of recognizing swimming pool operators who display the highest standards in swimming pool maintenance and sanitation. This is the first year for the city to present the award. Long said it will be given annually each May - in conjunction with National Water Safety Month - to reflect achievements of the previous swimming pool season.
Award criteria included maintaining a rating of "Green" on all routine inspections, maintaining the swimming pool in compliance with local and state codes, zero valid complaints, and no enforcement closures or municipal court citations. During the meeting, Rachel Patterson, Director of Environmental Health & Sustainability, congratulated Emler and the winners in the two other categories for their "outstanding work in preventing waterborne disease by keeping their pools sparkling clean; mainly their operation and maintenance of their pools."
Emler was represented at the city council meeting by Paul Cooley, Site Director of Emler Plano; and Steve Jennings, facilities maintenance team member. Cooley and Jennings joined representatives from Greenbriar Apartments, winner in the Apartments & Condominium category; and Westbrook Homeowners' Association, winner in the Homeowners Association category.
In addition to this award from the City of Plano, Emler has been awarded Best Infant Swim School for the past six years by Dallas Child Magazine and Fort Worth Child Magazine in their Best for Moms & Babies issues, and Best Swim Lessons recognition by Austin Family Magazine for six consecutive years. Emler was also voted Best Swimming Party by readers of Dallas Child Magazine in 2016. Emler employees have weighed in, casting their votes to place the company on the Austin Business Journal 2016 Best Places to Work list and among the Dallas Morning News 2016 Top 100 Places to Work. Most recently, Emler Swim School was honored by Star Local Media readers in North Texas with awards for Best Swim Lessons/School in the communities of Allen, McKinney and Frisco.
Emler Swim School of Plano provides the perfect combination of warm water, loving instructors, convenient class times, and comfortable, air-conditioned parent viewing. A state-of-the-
Emler's Swim Script© curriculum, developed over more than 40 years of teaching swimming lessons, helps children learn swim skills in a caring and supportive environment. Swim teachers are highly trained to educate with care, and the Emler Guarantee ensures that no child finishes the semester without having met the goals of the curriculum.
For more information regarding swim lessons at Emler Plano, contact the swim school at 972-599-SWIM (7946), or visit http://www.emlerswimschool.com/
