 
News By Tag
* Rugby
* Little Rock
* Usa Rugby
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


Little Rock Rugby Advances to National Playoffs

 
 
Little Rock Stormers receiving award after winning River Rugby Championship
Little Rock Stormers receiving award after winning River Rugby Championship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Little Rock Rugby is proud to announce the Little Rock Stormers Men (https://www.facebook.com/LittleRockRugby/) have advanced to the USA Rugby National Championship Playoffs in Tucson, AZ this weekend, May 20-21, 2017.
They secured their spot in the Elite 8 after defeating rival Tulsa RFC in the Red River Rugby Championship on May 7, 2017.

Little Rock Rugby will travel to Tucson, AZ where they are scheduled to play the Sacramento Blackhawks in the quarterfinals this Saturday at 2:00PM CDT at the Kino Sports Complex. The winner of the game advances to the semifinals on Sunday. Dugan's Pub Little Rock is hosting a watch party beginning at 1:00PM (https://www.facebook.com/events/1975545782691089/) in continued support of Little Rock Rugby. Everyone is invited to join fans, friends, family, and club members to cheer on Little Rock Rugby.

Contact Alex Winans at alex@crossboundmarketing.com for interviews, photo opportunities, or to visit the team during practice on Thursday at 14301 Dineen Drive in Little Rock, AR 72206.

ABOUT LITTLE ROCK RUGBY

The Little Rock Stormers Men's side is a Division 2 Rugby club competing in the Red River Rugby Union, formerly known as Texas Rugby Union. Little Rock Rugby practices on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:00PM at the Greater Little Rock Rugby Complex, located at 14301 Dineen Drive in Little Rock, AR 72206.

Media Contact
Alex Winans
alex@crossboundmarketing.com
End
Source:Little Rock Rugby
Email:***@crossboundmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Rugby, Little Rock, Usa Rugby
Industry:Sports
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share