Little Rock Rugby Advances to National Playoffs

Little Rock Stormers receiving award after winning River Rugby Championship

-- Little Rock Rugby is proud to announce the Little Rock Stormers Men (https://www.facebook.com/LittleRockRugby/)have advanced to the USA Rugby National Championship Playoffs in Tucson, AZ this weekend, May 20-21, 2017.They secured their spot in the Elite 8 after defeating rival Tulsa RFC in the Red River Rugby Championship on May 7, 2017.Little Rock Rugby will travel to Tucson, AZ where they are scheduled to play the Sacramento Blackhawks in the quarterfinals this Saturday at 2:00PM CDT at the Kino Sports Complex. The winner of the game advances to the semifinals on Sunday. Dugan's Pub Little Rock is hosting a watch party beginning at 1:00PM (https://www.facebook.com/events/1975545782691089/)in continued support of Little Rock Rugby. Everyone is invited to join fans, friends, family, and club members to cheer on Little Rock Rugby.Contact Alex Winans at alex@crossboundmarketing.com for interviews, photo opportunities, or to visit the team during practice on Thursday at 14301 Dineen Drive in Little Rock, AR 72206.ABOUT LITTLE ROCK RUGBYThe Little Rock Stormers Men's side is a Division 2 Rugby club competing in the Red River Rugby Union, formerly known as Texas Rugby Union. Little Rock Rugby practices on Tuesday and Thursday at 6:00PM at the Greater Little Rock Rugby Complex, located at 14301 Dineen Drive in Little Rock, AR 72206.