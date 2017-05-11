Huntsville Cyber Security Company Announces Rebrand

 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- H2L Solutions, Inc., a cyber security government contractor, announced the official launch of its corporate rebranding and redesigned website.

After three years of continued growth, the corporate rebrand is the positive outcome of the company's ongoing success as a recognized leader in the cyber security industry. The rebrand will continue to build and foster H2L's dedication to offering cyber security services to government and commercial customers alike.

H2L's new website offers improved functionality, a minimalistic design, enhanced content on partnering opportunities, and a corporate marketing video explaining values, services, and products of the company. The overall message of the rebranded logo focuses on the importance of protecting the Warfighter, with the incorporation of a knight's helmet to represent security and an eagle to represent freedom.

"The rebranding was a reason to help our organization better portray the values that we stand for and our mission: freedom within security," said H2L President, Jonathan Hard. "We wanted to show our past, current, and future customers a better visual of our values and what we stand for. Protecting the warfighter is our top priority. We want to help build a stronger, more secure America."

The new corporate tagline states "Defending our nation on the battlefield of tomorrow". Since 2014, H2L Solutions has provided cyber security defense services to protect organizations and technologies against attack. Today, H2L is active in bringing awareness to government contractors on DFARS-7012 regulatory compliance requirements for Cybersecurity, marketing a customer-tailorable hardware/software solution set, developed in-house. Solution and compliance integration services have been sold to and implemented to companies across the country.

Although the rebrand brings many changes, the company's ultimate mission remains – "to be the most trusted provider of Cybersecurity services for our customers and to ensure customer success and satisfaction in all that we do."

Visit www.h2lsolutions.com to explore H2L's redefined service categories. You can also connect with H2L on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. All rebranded elements will be presented to the public during a ribbon cutting at H2L Headquarters on June 1.

About H2L Solutions, Inc.

H2L Solutions, Inc., a Huntsville-based HUBZone certified small business, provides a select range of cybersecurity services including penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, cyber security training, and DFARS 252.204-7012 compliance audits. As a company, H2L strives to provide quality and reliable deliverables organizations can use to ensure information systems are thoroughly protected from outside sources.

Elizabeth Griffith
H2L Solutions
Email:***@bidcomms.com Email Verified
Click to Share