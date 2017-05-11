Local Business Recognized in Google's 2016 Economic Impact Report

Tulane's Closet, LLC Featured in Google's 2016 Economic Impact Report

St.Peters, based company showcases use of Internet to Grow Business.

-- Tulane's Closet, LLC is pleased to be featured in an annual Economic Impact Report released this week by Google. Tulane's Closet, LLC was selected by Google to represent Missouri as an example of a business utilizing the internet to grow their business."Last Year was the first year that we relied solely on online advertising. It was our biggest growth year""The web is working for American businesses, and we're continuously impressed by the extrodinary feats people can accomplish when they have access to information and the tools to put it to use." says Mary Ellen Coe, President, Google Marketing Solutions. "Whether We're connecting businesses with customers around the world, enabling publishers to earn money from their online content, or helping non-profits rally people in support of their mission, our search and advertising tools create opportunities for businesses, large and small, to grow and thrive."