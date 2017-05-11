 
News By Tag
* China
* Webinar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Vancouver
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Web Presence In China Webinar Series

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* China
* Webinar

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
* Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Presence In China, China's leading digital marketing and IT agency, is proud to announce that it will begin hosting live webinars beginning next month. Each webinar will be centrally themed on today's hottest digital and ecommerce topics facing today's foreign brands operating or looking to get started in the Middle Kingdom.

Their first webinar, titled "How to Successfully Sell to China" will hit the proverbial airwaves on Monday, June 5th, from 3PM to 4PM EST (New York). The webinar will offer expert advice on the Chinese market from Joseph Cooke, Co-founder & President of Web Presence In China.

The webinar will give insights on China's market tremendous opportunities, its challenges (dealing with Great Firewall of China for example), and Cybersecurity, as well as highlight the basics of "how to get into the Chinese market."

"The Chinese online marketplace is a unique ecosystem with its own social media channels, eCommerce platforms, methods of online payment, firewall and legal regulations," says Joseph Cooke.

Joseph Cooke is a co-founder & president of Web Presence in China, where he drives growth and enterprise relationships with brands looking to engage and succeed in China's Internet marketplace. Joseph deals adeptly with the complexities of global business development and oversees strategic planning and deployment of cross border projects. He was recognized for his excellence in the field with an appointment as the youngest executive within Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. Awarded BC's Top Young Entrepreneur by Advancing Canadian Entrepreneurship and CIBC as well as a national accolade in the same forum, Joseph was cited for both his exceptional big picture thinking and attention to detail. Named "One to Watch" by Capilano University, Joseph has a fast growing reputation as a problem solver in China's digital space.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://t.co/AwDuuZRxEG . The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at http://web-presence-in-china.com.

About Web Presence In China:


Beijing-based Web Presence In China (WPIC) is an independent, full service digital marketing and IT development agency. WPIC helps businesses with digital marketing and tech strategies. Having over 13 years of on the ground experience in the China digital sector, the firm has worked with over 300 global companies and leads a team of 120 people between their global offices. WPIC supports China and the greater APAC region in digital and IT solutions.

Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
olga@wpic.co
End
Source:
Email:***@wpic.co Email Verified
Tags:China, Webinar
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Vancouver - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Presence In China News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share