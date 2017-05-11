News By Tag
Web Presence In China Webinar Series
Their first webinar, titled "How to Successfully Sell to China" will hit the proverbial airwaves on Monday, June 5th, from 3PM to 4PM EST (New York). The webinar will offer expert advice on the Chinese market from Joseph Cooke, Co-founder & President of Web Presence In China.
The webinar will give insights on China's market tremendous opportunities, its challenges (dealing with Great Firewall of China for example), and Cybersecurity, as well as highlight the basics of "how to get into the Chinese market."
"The Chinese online marketplace is a unique ecosystem with its own social media channels, eCommerce platforms, methods of online payment, firewall and legal regulations,"
Joseph Cooke is a co-founder & president of Web Presence in China, where he drives growth and enterprise relationships with brands looking to engage and succeed in China's Internet marketplace. Joseph deals adeptly with the complexities of global business development and oversees strategic planning and deployment of cross border projects. He was recognized for his excellence in the field with an appointment as the youngest executive within Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. Awarded BC's Top Young Entrepreneur by Advancing Canadian Entrepreneurship and CIBC as well as a national accolade in the same forum, Joseph was cited for both his exceptional big picture thinking and attention to detail. Named "One to Watch" by Capilano University, Joseph has a fast growing reputation as a problem solver in China's digital space.
For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://t.co/
About Web Presence In China:
Beijing-based Web Presence In China (WPIC) is an independent, full service digital marketing and IT development agency. WPIC helps businesses with digital marketing and tech strategies. Having over 13 years of on the ground experience in the China digital sector, the firm has worked with over 300 global companies and leads a team of 120 people between their global offices. WPIC supports China and the greater APAC region in digital and IT solutions.
Media Contact
Olga Gimbal
olga@wpic.co
