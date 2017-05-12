Country(s)
Industry News
"Generation Z in the Workplace" Job and Career Success Guide for Gen Z and Their Managers – Free on Amazon for a Limited Time
Download your free copy from Amazon May 18 through May 22 and learn how to hire, retain, coach and manage Gen Z workers
Many organizations can have up to five different generations working together ‒ most with varying values, priorities and needs ‒ which can make achieving success in the workplace challenging. As the 23 million Generation Z (Gen Z) workers in the workforce make their mark, the new book Generation Z in the Workplace offers easy to follow practical tips that are backed by research to help young workers and their supervisors succeed together at work.
Generation Z in the Workplace is a helpful resource to help everyone understand, manage and collaborate with Gen Z at work. This book has real-world input from all generation groups: Baby Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z. It includes detailed sections on Gen Z goals, values, work environment preferences and career development advice aimed to identify the key professional motivators that drive Gen Z and foster successful working relationships and career paths in the multigenerational workplace.
Download your complimentary Kindle copy by visiting Amazon at http://amzn.to/
Supervisors of Gen Z will learn:
• How to prevent "job hopping" and keep Gen Z workers for the long term
• How to help Gen Z workers grow even if promotions are not available
• What are Generation Z's top career priorities
Gen Z workers will discover:
• How to communicate and work with their boss and the other generations at work
• The benefits of building a support network
• How to create a career development plan
Generation Z in the Workplace is the first in a four-part series. Dr. Steele Flippin's next book, "Millennials in the Workplace" is due out in June 2017.
For more information, visit www.candacesteeleflippin.com. Connect with Dr. Candace Steele Flippin on Twitter or LinkedIn.
Contact
Nikki Gaskins
***@spotlightmediapros.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse