Acanac launches suite of Ultra High Speed services in Ontario and Quebec
Acanac has launched multiple new cable plans from the Rogers network at the best prices.
These Ultra High Speed plans include Unlimited downloads at no extra cost and have been priced very competitively as a clear signal that Acanac is serious about competing for this segment of the market.
Paul Hwang, Head of Acanac, believes that these new Ultra High Speed plans will appeal to the growing number of consumers who rely on a robust and dependable High Speed Internet connection to run their increasingly connected households. "We're seeing strong a desire for higher and higher speeds to satisfy the needs of our customers. This is especially true for customers with multiple devices or those who make use of a variety of multimedia services" says Hwang, who continued, "We're committing to meet these growing needs at competitive prices."
About Acanac Inc.
Since 2004, Acanac has been a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential High Speed Internet and Home Phone services in Canada. Joining the Distributel family in 2011, Acanac has grown substantially, with offices across the country and a national network. As part of the Distributel family, Acanac continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market.
