Acanac launches suite of Ultra High Speed services in Ontario and Quebec

Acanac has launched multiple new cable plans from the Rogers network at the best prices.
 
 
Tags:
High Speed Internet
Internet Providers
Telecommunications

Industry:
Telecom

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Deals

TORONTO - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Acanac Inc. today announced the launch of several new High Speed Internet (https://www.acanac.com/internet-ontario/) plans in Ontario and Quebec, on the Rogers network. The new speed tiers feature download speeds ranging from 75 Mbps to 250 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 20 Mbps.

These Ultra High Speed plans include Unlimited downloads at no extra cost and have been priced very competitively as a clear signal that Acanac is serious about competing for this segment of the market.

Acanac (https://www.acanac.com/) was established in 2004 and is part of the Distributel family of brands.  Acanac offers a variety of popular services including High Speed Internet and Home Phone services to residential customers and enjoys a reputation of being a worry-free, cost-effective independent Internet Service Provider.

Paul Hwang, Head of Acanac, believes that these new Ultra High Speed plans will appeal to the growing number of consumers who rely on a robust and dependable High Speed Internet connection to run their increasingly connected households. "We're seeing strong a desire for higher and higher speeds to satisfy the needs of our customers.  This is especially true for customers with multiple devices or those who make use of a variety of multimedia services" says Hwang, who continued, "We're committing to meet these growing needs at competitive prices."

About Acanac Inc.

Since 2004, Acanac has been a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential High Speed Internet and Home Phone services in Canada. Joining the Distributel family in 2011, Acanac has grown substantially, with offices across the country and a national network. As part of the Distributel family, Acanac continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.acanac.com.

SOURCE Acanac Inc.

For further information, please contact Gayle Padvaiskas: 514-317-7776, gayle.padvaiskas@distributel.ca

For product inquiries, please contact 1-866-281-3538 or sales@acanac.com
