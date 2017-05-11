 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Loveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


DAV RecruitMilitary Baltimore Career Fair June 1

 
 
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
Activity at a DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Loveland - Ohio - US

LOVELAND, Ohio - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- DAV and RecruitMilitary will produce a Veterans Job Fair at M&T Bank Stadium on June 1, 2017 for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.  The event will feature nearly 50 Baltimore-area exhibitors.

"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."

Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Baltimore event are CSX Transportation, Department of Veteran Affairs, Farmers Insurance, Federal Aviation Administration, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, John Hopkins Health System, Leidos, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital and United States Postal Service. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/baltimore-veter....

In February of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary Baltimore event connected more than 221 veteran job seekers with 47 exhibitors including Farmers Insurance, L-3 Communications and Oracle Corporation.

RecruitMilitary has held 25 events in Baltimore, drawing 6,297 attendees and 1,068 exhibitors. RecruitMilitary has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.

DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVjqGgtBodM



In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com.  RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.

About RecruitMilitary

RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bradley-Morris, Inc. (BMI), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S. Together, BMI and RecruitMilitary offer employers access to more than 1,000,000 military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, military job fairs, a job board, employer branding, a military base publication and more.

Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@recruitmilitary.com
End
Source:
Email:***@recruitmilitary.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Jobs, Fairs
Industry:Business
Location:Loveland - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RecruitMilitary, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share