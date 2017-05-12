News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SWAT Environmental Brings Attention to Bike Day
Radon gas is a naturally occurring gas made from the breakdown of radioactive materials in the soil. It is tasteless, odorless, and colorless, which makes it extremely difficult to detect. This airborne toxin is exceptionally dangerous to your body and lungs. With the inhalation of the gas over a period of time, it can be the origin of life-threatening illnesses. Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.
There are many benefits to biking to work, school, or to run errands on National Bike Day. For example, riding a bike will give riders an extra source of exercise. People will also be able to take in the sights of a daily commute more so than if they were in a car. A big benefit, though, is cutting down on the pollution cars can make. The positivity that biking has on the outside air is why National Bike Day exists, which we at SWAT Environmental are very supportive of. On National Bike Day, SWAT wants to challenge everyone to not only ride their bikes to work, but also to acquire a Radon test kit for their homes.
SWAT Environmental is the leading company for Radon Mitigation. Professionals are willing to help you daily by giving you quotes and information should your Radon test kit results come back high. Visit the website, http://swat-
Contact
Renae Weaver
SWAT Environmental
***@swat-radon.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse