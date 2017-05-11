News By Tag
Lennar's Meadow Creek Now Pre-Selling in Moreno Valley
"We're thrilled to enter into this area, especially with such a fine community," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Meadow Creek will offer gorgeous homes, fantastic amenities and our Everything's Included® program makes it easier than ever."
This is a great opportunity to purchase in a master-planned community with great upcoming amenities, such as a Recreation Center with a meeting room, fitness center, and more. Other outdoor amenities include barbecues, a pool and spa, fireplace, tot lot, and more. Additionally, this community offers a wide variety of floorplans and home sizes for home shoppers to choose from.
Discover a new way to buy a home with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which has transformed the way people purchase new by removing the hassles, headaches and guesswork from the process. By including today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. Eliminating the time-consuming and costly selection process for customized home features allows Lennar to produce high quality homes at a significantly lower price point. At Meadow Creek, these items include solar, tankless water heaters, slab-granite countertops, gourmet kitchen islands per plan, programmable thermostats and more.
Meadow Creek will offer seven distinctive floorplans for home shoppers to choose from including Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Each plan is two stories with sizes that vary approximately from 1,772 to 2,640 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-
Lennar first created their multigenerational floorplan known as Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® back in 2011 as a direct response to the rise of extended families living together under one roof. The floorplan includes an attached private suite that comes with its own separate entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette in a way that allows for as much direct access to or privacy from the main home as is desired.


With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202

