 
News By Tag
* Steve Bellone
* Outdoor Event
* Zorn's of Bethpage
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Long Island
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Long Island Celebrities, Politicians, Business Leaders, and More to Go Over the Edge for EAC Network

 
 
Going Over the Edge and having fun!
Going Over the Edge and having fun!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Steve Bellone
Outdoor Event
Zorn's of Bethpage

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Long Island - New York - US

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- It's not every day that you see individuals rappelling down highrises across Long Island.   But on July 1, 2017, up to 92 brave individuals will scale the Tower at Nassau Community College all to help local children, families, individuals, and seniors struggling with basic needs in support of Hempstead-based EAC Network, a diverse and innovative human service non-for-profit, at its Over the Edge event.

Among the fearless are Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, NY Islanders legend and EAC Network Board Member, Bobby Nystrom, President & CEO of Zorn's of Bethpage, Merrill Zorn, and Chabad Mineola's Rabbi Perl.  EAC Network will also send three more of its Board Members Over the Edge, including Carmine Inserra, Principal at NAI Long Island, Laura Palker, President at Trade Show Solutions Center, and Catherine Stanton, Partner at Pasternack Tilker Ziegler Walsh Stanton & Romano, LLP, in addition to business leaders and community members who have found the courage to face their fears to help Long Islanders in need.

All participating rappelers – known as Edgers – are each raising donations in support of EAC Network's 73 programs that help children who have been abused or who are in foster care, individuals suffering from mental health and/or addictions, vulnerable seniors, and more.  Crowdfunding on average $1,000, each Edger is helping to not only raise much-needed funds for the organization, but also to raise awareness of the basic needs that thousands of people are lacking right here in our community.  "If a child who has been a victim of exploitation has the courage to wake up in the morning and face the day, then I can find the courage to go Over the Edge," said Sarah Muller, Development & Marketing Assistant at EAC Network, who is also participating in the event.

No experience is necessary to join as an Edger – all that's required is the courage to do it.  An hour before their scheduled rappel time, Edgers will go through a comprehensive training and a practice session to help get used to the harness, rappel device, and technique.  Whether participating as an individual, team, or corporate group, there's a way for everyone to get involved.

Companies can join the likes of Building Sponsor Nassau Community College, Drop Zone Sponsor Astoria Bank, Rope Sponsor M&T Bank, T-Shirt Sponsor Jaspan Schlesinger, LLP, Descent Sponsors CGAA, Inc., Nawrocki Smith, LLP, CPAs, PSEG Long Island, and WB Mason Co., Inc., and Media Sponsors Anton Media Group,Blank Slate Media, and Newsday as an event sponsor.

Those who don't have what it takes to go Over the Edge can still support the cause by making a donation to an Edger at www.eac-network.org/overtheedge/#support.

Anyone interested in adventurous activities, looking for a challenge or to check an item of their bucket list, wanting to Toss Their Boss, or just wanting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, can register for the event at www.eac-network.org/overtheedge or call (516) 539-0150 x123 with questions.

About EAC Network

EAC Network (www.eac-network.org) is a not-for-profit human service agency that empowers, assists, and cares for over 70,000 individuals across Long Island and New York City. EAC Network's mission is to respond to human needs with programs and services that protect children, promote healthy families and communities, help seniors, and empower individuals to take control of their lives. The organization has grown tremendously since its inception in 1969 and now offers over 70 diverse programs that address many of society's core problems. People's lives are being destroyed by addiction, families continue to struggle to overcome poverty, abuse, and neglect, and seniors face isolation and abandonment. EAC Network aims to build a better community one individual at a time.

Contact
EAC Network
Alena Jones, Director of Development & Marketing
***@eac-network.org
End
Source:
Email:***@eac-network.org Email Verified
Tags:Steve Bellone, Outdoor Event, Zorn's of Bethpage
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Long Island - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EAC Network PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share