Long Island Celebrities, Politicians, Business Leaders, and More to Go Over the Edge for EAC Network
Among the fearless are Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, NY Islanders legend and EAC Network Board Member, Bobby Nystrom, President & CEO of Zorn's of Bethpage, Merrill Zorn, and Chabad Mineola's Rabbi Perl. EAC Network will also send three more of its Board Members Over the Edge, including Carmine Inserra, Principal at NAI Long Island, Laura Palker, President at Trade Show Solutions Center, and Catherine Stanton, Partner at Pasternack Tilker Ziegler Walsh Stanton & Romano, LLP, in addition to business leaders and community members who have found the courage to face their fears to help Long Islanders in need.
All participating rappelers – known as Edgers – are each raising donations in support of EAC Network's 73 programs that help children who have been abused or who are in foster care, individuals suffering from mental health and/or addictions, vulnerable seniors, and more. Crowdfunding on average $1,000, each Edger is helping to not only raise much-needed funds for the organization, but also to raise awareness of the basic needs that thousands of people are lacking right here in our community. "If a child who has been a victim of exploitation has the courage to wake up in the morning and face the day, then I can find the courage to go Over the Edge," said Sarah Muller, Development & Marketing Assistant at EAC Network, who is also participating in the event.
No experience is necessary to join as an Edger – all that's required is the courage to do it. An hour before their scheduled rappel time, Edgers will go through a comprehensive training and a practice session to help get used to the harness, rappel device, and technique. Whether participating as an individual, team, or corporate group, there's a way for everyone to get involved.
Companies can join the likes of Building Sponsor Nassau Community College, Drop Zone Sponsor Astoria Bank, Rope Sponsor M&T Bank, T-Shirt Sponsor Jaspan Schlesinger, LLP, Descent Sponsors CGAA, Inc., Nawrocki Smith, LLP, CPAs, PSEG Long Island, and WB Mason Co., Inc., and Media Sponsors Anton Media Group,Blank Slate Media, and Newsday as an event sponsor.
Those who don't have what it takes to go Over the Edge can still support the cause by making a donation to an Edger at www.eac-network.org/
Anyone interested in adventurous activities, looking for a challenge or to check an item of their bucket list, wanting to Toss Their Boss, or just wanting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, can register for the event at www.eac-network.org/
EAC Network (www.eac-network.org)
EAC Network
Alena Jones, Director of Development & Marketing
***@eac-network.org
