Six Down & Out Books Titles Receive 2017 Anthony Award Nominations
In the Best Anthology category: UNLOADED: CRIME WRITERS WRITING WITHOUT GUNS edited by Eric Beetner, CANNIBALS: STORIES FROM THE EDGE OF THE PINE BARRENS by Jen Conley, and BLOOD ON THE BAYOU: BOUCHERCON ANTHOLOGY 2016 edited by Greg Herren.
In the Best Novella category: NO HAPPY ENDINGS by Angel Luis Colón, CROSSWISE by S.W. Lauden, and BEWARE THE SHILL by John Shepphird.
"Congratulations to the authors of all the exceptional books and stories that were recognized with Anthony Award nominations this morning," said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. "I am particularly honored and proud that six of our publications were included in the nominee list. To those authors, I offer my highest compliments."
The Anthony Award is named for the late Anthony Boucher (William Anthony Parker White), well-known writer and critic from the New York Times, who helped found the Mystery Writers of America. The winner in each category, chosen by Bouchercon 2017 conference attendees, will be announced immediately following the Sunday Brunch on October 15 in Toronto.
About Down & Out Books: Celebrating six years as an independent publisher of award-winning literary and crime fiction, Down & Out Books (https://DownAndOutBooks.com) is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the company, or to request an interview with the publisher or any of our authors, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.
