Swimming Pool Services Wins International Award in Globe-Spanning Competition
Waukesha, Wis. company continues streak of exemplary honors for custom outdoor living spaces
The Waukesha company won a Bronze award from the Association of Pool and Spa Professionals in its International Awards competition. The honor recognized a Pewaukee project that required precise planning and careful craftsmanship to overcome numerous design challenges.
"I am beyond proud that, in a foray into international competition, our incredible team of pool and spa professionals brought an award back to Waukesha," said David Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Swimming Pool Services. "On the eve of our company's 50th anniversary, this honor speaks volumes about how the talent and dedication of our people matches up with their peers anywhere else in the world."
Swimming Pool Services recently won two Gold Awards in the APSP's Midwest Chapter competition, which includes over 100 companies in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa. Its winning streak of Gold awards in the APSP Midwest Chapter extends more than 10 consecutive years. The company also won a 2016 Gold Wisconsin Remodeler Award from the Milwaukee/NARI Home Improvement Council.
The APSP International Award honored a project at a Pewaukee home that faced very limited workable space. Nevertheless, the professionals at Swimming Pool Services
"One could travel the world and not find a team with the same dedication to fulfilling its customers' dreams, and overcoming any design or construction hurdles with creativity and ingenuity," Thompson said.
The Association of Pool and Spa Professionals is comprised of independent pool and spa manufacturers, distributors, swimming pool builders, retailers and service companies.
Founded in 1967, Swimming Pool Services
Contact
Swimming Pool Services
262-544-5500
***@swimmingpoolservices.com
