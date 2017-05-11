 
News By Tag
* Business After Hours
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* Arlington LBI
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Meet Up on June 6 for an After Hours at the Arlington with Southern Ocean Chamber Partners

Wind down after work for a gathering guaranteed to be enhanced by a fantastic menu, summer drinks and good company at the Arlington in Ship Bottom on Tuesday June 6 from 5-730pm
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business After Hours
Southern Ocean Chamber
Arlington LBI

Industry:
Business

Location:
Ship Bottom - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Get together for a post Memorial Day Mixer to sample great food, meet new business contacts and connect with people doing business locally.  The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has announced an Business After Hours Event sponsored by Skye Gibson CFP, Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch and Christopher J Schwab, Account Executive at  Anderson Insurance Agency.   After Hours are arranged to gather a variety of businesses and industries together without a formatted program, so guests can take advantage of making productive contacts.  The event is scheduled at The Arlington located at 1302 Long Beach Blvd in Ship Bottom for Tuesday June 6 from 5-730pm.

"This event is to promote businesses getting together to share ideas and connect with fellow professionals" states Christopher Schwab. The mixer will have an extensive array of passed appetizers, private cash bar and a casual atmosphere to network. "We want to extend an invitation to all those who are new to the regional business community as well as those who are established here" added Skye Gibson "We all have a common goal to succeed and work with those around us".

Those interested in attending can RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 , by stopping in to their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom or emailing info@sochamber.com with their reservation. The cost to attend is $10 payable in advance or at the door will feature passed appetizers, cash bar and networking.  For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernoceanchamber @lbiregion
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share