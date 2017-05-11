News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet Up on June 6 for an After Hours at the Arlington with Southern Ocean Chamber Partners
Wind down after work for a gathering guaranteed to be enhanced by a fantastic menu, summer drinks and good company at the Arlington in Ship Bottom on Tuesday June 6 from 5-730pm
"This event is to promote businesses getting together to share ideas and connect with fellow professionals"
Those interested in attending can RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 , by stopping in to their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom or emailing info@sochamber.com with their reservation. The cost to attend is $10 payable in advance or at the door will feature passed appetizers, cash bar and networking. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernoceanchamber @lbiregion
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse