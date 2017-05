Meet Up on June 6 for an After Hours at the Arlington with Southern Ocean Chamber Partners

Wind down after work for a gathering guaranteed to be enhanced by a fantastic menu, summer drinks and good company at the Arlington in Ship Bottom on Tuesday June 6 from 5-730pm

End

-- Get together for a post Memorial Day Mixer to sample great food, meet new business contacts and connect with people doing business locally. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has announced an Business After Hours Event sponsored by Skye Gibson CFP, Assistant Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch and Christopher J Schwab, Account Executive at Anderson Insurance Agency. After Hours are arranged to gather a variety of businesses and industries together without a formatted program, so guests can take advantage of making productive contacts. The event is scheduled at The Arlington located at 1302 Long Beach Blvd in Ship Bottom for Tuesday June 6 from 5-730pm."This event is to promote businesses getting together to share ideas and connect with fellow professionals"states Christopher Schwab. The mixer will have an extensive array of passed appetizers, private cash bar and a casual atmosphere to network. "We want to extend an invitation to all those who are new to the regional business community as well as those who are established here" added Skye Gibson "We all have a common goal to succeed and work with those around us".Those interested in attending can RSVP to the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 , by stopping in to their Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom or emailing info@sochamber.com with their reservation. The cost to attend is $10 payable in advance or at the door will feature passed appetizers, cash bar and networking. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernoceanchamber @lbiregion