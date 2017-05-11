The voters' revenge on the UK General Election

A political assessment of the Uk political parties by the voters. Join in this satirical assessment of the leaders.

-- A General Election in Great Britain is now pending.It's exciting; it's compelling, the voters are gathering to deliver their verdict. Leaving the EU is coming, and the whining of a soft Brexit with no control of immigration is in the air from those who wish to remain. All the leaders of the parties want to have a say in the negotiations, but that will only cause complete chaos. The Greens want to turn the world into a utopia where Britain controls the environment. The Lib-Dems are scurrying to and fro in a frenzy promising more referendums until they agree with one. Labour has a listless man pretending to be a leader, but after years of being a pacifist and non-nuclear will he defend the country if attacked? Ukip is floundering trying to find some policies. The Conservatives are telling the public what they wish to hear – but will they do anything at all. We shall all look on in wonderment to see who the strongest candidate will be to take us out of Europe or will it be a fudge as they fight back? Satire shows the weakness of them all.The details are all here on a political podcast.http://www.robinghoward.co.uk