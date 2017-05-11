News By Tag
More Than Cheer-Loudoun's Open Brand New 6,000 sq ft Facility
Local cheer program opens new gym to expand classes, teams, after school care, and summer camps.
More Than Cheer hosted their Grand Opening this past February and has their full-range of cheer & tumble programs in full swing. With the expansion in floor space, More Than Cheer is excited to announce an expansion of many of their most popular programs, including: Tumble, Stunt & Cheer classes, Summer Camps, STEAM After-School Programs and All-Star Cheer Teams.
"Our new space has allowed for more growth as a business and offers more opportunities for our athletes and their families. We are fortunate to be able to provide such a beautiful space for our athletes and have our parents support us in our journey of growth and expansion." - Coach Sema, MTC Co-Owner and Team Director.
With the new space More Than Cheer will now be expanding their All Star Program and invite athletes from all levels who are between the ages for 5 - 18 to attend their team evaluations this Saturday:
• 10:00am - 12:00pm: Ages 5 - 11
• 1:00pm - 3:30pm: Ages 12 - 18
More Than Cheer invites anyone who is interested in their teams program, or MTC in general, to attend their free tryout clinic this Friday May 19th from 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Both events require registration and those links can be found here:
• Tryout Clinic Link (http://morethancheerallstars.com/
• Team Evaluations Link (http://morethancheerallstars.com/
In Addition to their All Star Program, MTC also offers cheer, stunt, and tumble classes for athletes ages 3 - 18, an after school program, and a one of a kind summer camp! More info about the company can be found online at www.morethancheer.com.
Contact
571-210-5323
***@morethancheer.com
