More Than Cheer-Loudoun's Open Brand New 6,000 sq ft Facility

Local cheer program opens new gym to expand classes, teams, after school care, and summer camps.

-- More Than Cheer-Loudoun has expanded once again into a brand new 6,000 square foot facility!More Than Cheer hosted their Grand Opening this past February and has their full-range of cheer & tumble programs in full swing. With the expansion in floor space, More Than Cheer is excited to announce an expansion of many of their most popular programs, including: Tumble, Stunt & Cheer classes, Summer Camps, STEAM After-School Programs and All-Star Cheer Teams."Our new space has allowed for more growth as a business and offers more opportunities for our athletes and their families. We are fortunate to be able to provide such a beautiful space for our athletes and have our parents support us in our journey of growth and expansion." - Coach Sema, MTC Co-Owner and Team Director.With the new space More Than Cheer will now be expanding their All Star Program and invite athletes from all levels who are between the ages for 5 - 18 to attend their team evaluations this Saturday:• 10:00am - 12:00pm: Ages 5 - 11• 1:00pm - 3:30pm: Ages 12 - 18More Than Cheer invites anyone who is interested in their teams program, or MTC in general, to attend their free tryout clinic this Friday May 19th from 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Both events require registration and those links can be found here:• Tryout Clinic Link ( http://morethancheerallstars.com/ parent-interest- meetings/ • Team Evaluations Link ( http://morethancheerallstars.com/ tryout-information/ In Addition to their All Star Program, MTC also offers cheer, stunt, and tumble classes for athletes ages 3 - 18, an after school program, and a one of a kind summer camp! More info about the company can be found online at www.morethancheer.com.