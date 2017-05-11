 
Toft Group Ranked 'Top 50 Executive Recruiter' for 2017 by Hunt Scanlon Media

 
 
Listed Under

SAN DIEGO - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Toft Group Executive Search, a global life sciences and healthcare executive recruiting firm, announced it has been ranked in the Top 50 Executive Recruiting Firms (http://huntscanlon.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ESR_rankings2017_issue-2.pdf) by Hunt Scanlon Media, the most widely referenced, single source for information in the human capital sector.

Toft Group was one of eleven new companies ranked in the Top 50 this year with Hunt Scanlon Media describing the group as the largest, fastest growing, and leading boutique specialty executive search firms in the Americas. The Top 50 List collectively generated $3.1 billion in revenue for 2016, a record and a significant comeback since the Great Recession a decade ago. The article highlighted that the record growth was due to a massive industry shift away from identifying and recruiting leaders, to providing sophisticated talent solutions that integrate leadership consulting with executive search capabilities.

"To be recognized by Hunt Scanlon as one of the largest recruiting firms in the Americas for the first time is an honor and major milestone for Toft Group Executive Search," commented Robin Toft, President & CEO. "We have an incredible team and are proud of their ability to deepen relationships with clients, continually delivering highly specialized leadership in areas where there is a significant talent shortage.

Scott A. Scanlon, founding chairman & CEO of Hunt Scanlon Media and editor-in-chief of this year's rankings report, provided his insight on the booming industry, "...More companies are looking to search firms for a multitude of services – from succession planning and candidate assessments to onboarding and executive coaching."

Toft Group has experienced significant revenue growth since it was established in 2010. Earlier this year, Toft Group was also ranked in Hunt Scanlon's Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Life Sciences (http://www.thetoftgroup.com/news-and-events/press/toft-gr...). For more information about Toft Group, visit www.thetoftgroup.com.

About Toft Group Executive Search

Toft Group Executive Search is "Changing the Future of Medicine, One Relationship at a Time" and we take pride in the fact that our work helps our clients accelerate getting novel products to market. Named a Top 150 Fastest Growing Private Company (http://www.thetoftgroup.com/news-and-events/press/toft-gr...) and a Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Life Sciences, we are a global retained executive search firm that is 100% dedicated to life sciences & healthcare industries.  Our customers include biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. With offices in San Francisco, San Diego and Boston, we assist a wide range of local, national and international companies - from venture backed start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations.

About Hunt Scanlon Media

Hunt Scanlon Media (http://huntscanlon.com/) has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 25 years. Our global news and intelligence data comes in many forms, including daily newswires, talent leadership reports, newsletter briefings and social media alerts. The privately-held company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn.

Click to Share