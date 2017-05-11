 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Chino
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chino
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

Lennar's University Park Grand Opens Two Communities June 3rd

 
 
Lennar will open two new communities at University Park next month.
Lennar will open two new communities at University Park next month.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes in Chino

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Chino - California - US

Subject:
Products

CHINO, Calif. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce they will be having an official Grand Opening event for two new communities at University Park, Keystone and Ashford, on Saturday, June 3. The event will offer complimentary eats, fun festivities and the first opportunity to tour the beautiful model homes. Prospective home buyers are encouraged to join the VIP Program to stay informed as more information comes released and to take advantage of early, pre-model pricing.

"We're thrilled to be opening up two more communities at University Park," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "Between the two of these communities there is such a variety of floorplans and home sizes — there really is a perfect home for everyone."

This community offers two distinctive collections of floorplans to choose from. Keystone offers four unique floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,829 to 2,452 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms.

Ashford offers slightly larger homes, with another collection of four floorplans, all two-stories, with sizes that range from 2,532 to 3,173 square feet, four to five bedrooms and three to three and one-half bathrooms. Included within these plans is Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living situations, Next Gen® homes come with an attached private suite with a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.

New homes at University Park also come with a great, livable community and location. The masterplan offers two future community parks with a tot lot, gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue, open grass areas and more. Every new Lennar home also participates in their signature Everything's Included® program, which adds value to every new home by simplifying the new home buying process. They include a high level of today's most popular features as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer.

Save the date for Saturday, June 3rd for the official Grand Opening of Keystone and Ashford at University Park. Located at Euclid and Eucalyptus Avenues in Chino. Sign up for the VIP Program today by visiting https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/inland-empire....

Find new homes for sale across the Inland Empire at www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Chino
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Chino - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share