News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's University Park Grand Opens Two Communities June 3rd
"We're thrilled to be opening up two more communities at University Park," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "Between the two of these communities there is such a variety of floorplans and home sizes — there really is a perfect home for everyone."
This community offers two distinctive collections of floorplans to choose from. Keystone offers four unique floorplans that range in size approximately from 1,829 to 2,452 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two and one-half to three and one-half bathrooms.
Ashford offers slightly larger homes, with another collection of four floorplans, all two-stories, with sizes that range from 2,532 to 3,173 square feet, four to five bedrooms and three to three and one-half bathrooms. Included within these plans is Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Designed to accommodate multigenerational living situations, Next Gen® homes come with an attached private suite with a separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
New homes at University Park also come with a great, livable community and location. The masterplan offers two future community parks with a tot lot, gazebo with picnic tables and barbecue, open grass areas and more. Every new Lennar home also participates in their signature Everything's Included® program, which adds value to every new home by simplifying the new home buying process. They include a high level of today's most popular features as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer.
Save the date for Saturday, June 3rd for the official Grand Opening of Keystone and Ashford at University Park. Located at Euclid and Eucalyptus Avenues in Chino. Sign up for the VIP Program today by visiting https://www.lennar.com/
Find new homes for sale across the Inland Empire at www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse