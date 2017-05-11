News By Tag
Bring your car back to showroom condition with car valeting in Bolton
For complete car valeting in Bolton you must trust the most reliable company – Metro Hand Car Wash. Highly trained professional and a vast range of services have made them popular in the region.
"If you are looking for the most professional car detail valeting service in Bolton, it has to be Metro Hand Car Wash", said the manager of the company while speaking at a press meet regarding their services, mission and vision.
Some of the key valeting services provided by Metro Hand Car Wash are exterior hand wash with lamb wool, chamois dry, exterior tar removal, hand wax and buff, hydro wax and buff, cleaning and polishing of alloys, vacuum wash and dry floor mat wash, vacuum boost, polishing of vinyl and plastic trims, window cleaning, upholstery and seat cleaning, roof lining wash, leather care cleaning and conditioning. As per the company source, they have recently provided training to all the staffs making them learn how to provide quick and meticulous car valeting in Bolton.
The company, since its inception, has been focusing on providing paramount quality services and since then they have received quite a few rewards for their contribution in car wash and detailing profession. To know more about their services and service charges, feel free to call and speak with the manager or supervisor. They are always keen to provide you with all the information related to car detail valeting service in Bolton. To get full detailed information about car wash and valeting, do visit their website and see whether they can meet your expectations. One thing is sure that if you take your car to their showroom, your car will be greeted as family and will receive the best treatment ever.
Website: http://metrohandcarwash.co.uk/
Metro Hand Car Wash
***@gmail.com
