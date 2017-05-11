 
Finance: Bubbles detected in US Markets

 
NEW YORK - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The main American markets (Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq) are all showing signs of a positive bubble according to our analysis for May 2017. The last time all three markets experienced this phenomenon at the same time was in December 1999, a few months before the burst of the dot-com bubble.

Our Berman Scale (which measures the ongoing bubble sensitivity of an index) returns 10.05 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 10.21 for the S&P 500, and 10.95 for the Nasdaq Composite as of May 15, 2017. The Berman Scale goes from 7 to 12. A value between 7 and 9.5 shows a low chance of bubble, a value between 9.5 and 10 indicates a moderate bubble risk, and a a value of 10 and above shows a high risk of speculative bubble.

About Berman Sarrazin: Berman Sarrazin is an independent research and education center that dedicates its work to better understanding the birth and burst of bubbles in and out of financial markets.

