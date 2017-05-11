News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Finance: Bubbles detected in US Markets
Our Berman Scale (which measures the ongoing bubble sensitivity of an index) returns 10.05 for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 10.21 for the S&P 500, and 10.95 for the Nasdaq Composite as of May 15, 2017. The Berman Scale goes from 7 to 12. A value between 7 and 9.5 shows a low chance of bubble, a value between 9.5 and 10 indicates a moderate bubble risk, and a a value of 10 and above shows a high risk of speculative bubble.
About Berman Sarrazin: Berman Sarrazin is an independent research and education center that dedicates its work to better understanding the birth and burst of bubbles in and out of financial markets.
For the original press release, please go to:
http://www.bermansarrazin.com/
Contact
Nicolas Martelin
***@bermansarrazin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse