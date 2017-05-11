ProChem is sponsoring the 7th Annual Nancy Valenkamph Memorial Golf Outing for the benefit of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life event

ProChem Sponsors Relay For Life

Tom Boehling, Technology Specialist

Tom Boehling, Technology Specialist

--This event will take place Thursday May 18th in Demotte, Indiana. Bert Valenkamph is the event organizer. He became involved in Relay For Life after his wife, Nancy, died from neuro-endocrine carcinoma in February 2010. Bert pledge to Nancy that he would continue the work she started in fund raising efforts for the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life program. He has dedicated his life to finding a cure.Last year's golf event raised $140,000. The outing is so popular, in fact, that they are now offering a second event in September. This year's goal for the May outing is $150,000. ProChem is doing its part to help realize that goal.Many employees at ProChem have been directly or indirectly impacted by cancer at home and at work. We have lost a coworker to cancer, we have stood by coworkers as they received treatment, and we have celebrated with coworkers who are now in remission. We believe in doing our part to help fund the vital research that will finally lead to a cure. That's why we support Relay For Life.ProChem, Inc., headquartered in Elliston, VA, is a leading provider of industrial water and wastewater treatment programs, systems, and supplies, including water reuse systems, all tailored to the need, fully automated, and equipped with customized web-based remote monitoring. ProChem employs chemists, engineers, fabricators, and service technicians who ensure full quality control over the system's performance. ISO 9001 certified.