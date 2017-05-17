Author Discusses African American Mystery Novels at the Gaithersburg Book Festival

Contact

-- Mystery author Austin S. Camacho discusses the history of African American detective fiction and how to write it at the Gaithersburg Book Festival, May 20, 2017 on the Gaithersburg City Hall grounds.Camacho is the author of six novels about Washington DC-based African American private eye Hannibal Jones. His short stories have been featured in several anthologies including Dying in a Winter Wonderland – an Independent Mystery Booksellers Association Top Ten Bestseller for 2008. He is featured in the Edgar nominated African American Mystery Writers: A Historical and Thematic Study by Frankie Y. Bailey.Camacho is also editorial director for Intrigue Publishing, a Maryland small press. He is a past president of the Maryland Writers Association, past Vice President of the Virginia Writers Club, and an active member of Mystery Writers of America, International Thriller Writers and Sisters in Crime.The Gaithersburg Book Festival is a celebration of the written word and its power to enrich the human experience. Its purpose is to foster an interest in reading, writing and literary conversation. Since 2010 the Festival has become one of the nation's top literary events, attracting hundreds of award-winning and best-selling authors, poets and songwriters from across the country to its park-like setting in the heart of Olde Towne Gaithersburg. The Festival offers programming for all ages, is free to attend and is open to everyone.Camacho's presentation is at 10am in the Dashiell Hammett Pavilion, followed by a book signing at 10:30am.