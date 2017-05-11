News By Tag
MobileBridge Expands Teams in U.S. and Europe with Chairman of Board and Regional Sales Directors
MobileBridge Appoints Ariel Luedi as Chairman of Board, Adds Veteran Expertise with Regional Sales Directors Denis Ehlicke, Matthew Kelly and Shaun Slator
"2016 was a landmark year for MobileBridge as an organization as we were able to leverage our European successes in recent years to expand our global footprint and enter the North American market," said MobileBridge CEO, Eyal Oster. "As we continue to evolve our advanced mobile solutions and increase our partner roster in North America and Europe, it is vital we acquire top talent internally to support this growth and I have the utmost confidence that we have done this with Ariel, Denis, Matthew and Shaun."
Ariel Luedi brings 20+ years of experience to MobileBridge in holding executive posts at some of the world's leading enterprise software companies including Hybris, SalesForce and Oracle, and is also MobileBridge's primary investor as acting Founder of Hammer Team, a Swiss-based start-up incubator supporting early and growth stage B2B software companies. Luedi will continue his work as Hammer Team Founder while assuming Chairman of the Board responsibilities for MobileBridge. With MobileBridge, Luedi will liaise regularly with executive management on vital growth and operational practices and opportunities.
To further fuel its global expansion, MobileBridge has hired additional Regional Sales Directors to cover key territories in the United Kingdom, Americas, and DACH region.
Denis Ehlicke will be responsible for DACH expansion and will play a pivotal role in driving MobileBridge's European sales and overall global expansion. Based in Germany, Ehlicke brings a wealth of software, SaaS sales and business development leadership experience to MobileBridge. Prior to assuming the role of Regional Sales Director for DACH, Ehlicke most recently held the position of Regional Director Central Europe for Return Path.
Matthew Kelly, a New York City-based career tech sales specialist will assume the role of Director of Sales – Americas, while the London-based Shaun Slator assumes Director of Sales – UK.
Kelly will spearhead MobileBridge's growing presence in the Northeast region of the U.S.
Most recently, Kelly held the position of Managing Director and Head of Global Partnerships at Yota Devices and also is Co-Founder/Advisor of innovative tech start-up, DisrupTech Inc. Slator, who will lead UK and European-based sales expansion, most recently held the position of Business Development Manager for mGage, one of the leading mobile marketing agencies, and prior to that acted as Employee Engagement & Leadership Developer for IBM.
Ehlicke, Kelly and Slator will continue to expand MobileBridge's global partner roster, bringing its innovative mobile engagement platform to various industry sectors providing total solutions. With a focus on building scalable sales processes and best practices for future organizational growth, collaborating with key brands to transform customer experiences through omni-channel journeys is top priority for all three in today's mobile-first society.
About MobileBridge
MobileBridge is driving the next generation of mobile engagement for organizations worldwide. Our leading mobile engagement automation platform transforms the customer experience by creating true omni-channel journeys in a mobile first society. Providing marketers the ease and flexibility they need, our cloud-based platform delivers a fast time to market, and easily integrates with existing systems enabling the shift to execute genuine contextual one-to-one dialogs with customers. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, we help companies like Volkswagen, Pirelli, and Burger King fulfill the promise of mobile. For more information, visit www.mobilebridge.com.
