Insecure websites are exposed by Mixed Content Checker 2.0

Contact

Thomas Peemoeller

***@mixed-content- https-checker.com Thomas Peemoeller

End

-- After converting an online presence from HTTP to the secure HTTPS protocol, webmasters to date have been confronted with major problems. There was great danger of overlooking individual fragments of the HTTP protocol. This constantly resulted in "mixed content". This meant that the website continued to remain vulnerable to external attacks. The software from Internet Marketing service detects these sources of error and offers security.Due to increasing incidences of cyber criminality, consumers are increasingly sensitized to the topic "Safety on the Internet". It would only be logical and consistent that operators of websites want to provide their customers with the best available security. Due to this, an increasing number of companies are converting their online presence from HTTP to the secure HTTPS protocol. But what does this mean exactly? HTTP stands for "Hypertext Transfer Protocol". It is the standard variant used for data transmission via the internet from websites on the WWW (world wide web). Simply put, the browser installed on the computer communicates with the server of the website being accessed, making "surfing on the internet" possible in the first place. The problem with this scenario: The HTTP protocol is not secure.HTTP is not secure against being listened in on or protected against "man in the middle" attacks. As the name suggests, in a man in the middle attack, the attacker stands between the two actual communication partners. Using his system, he accesses the data of both internet participants, views it, and modifies it at will — without the affected parties even suspecting this. The cynicism of the attacker lies in fraudulently allowing the communication partners to believe that he is the desired other party.HTTPS stands for "Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure", and hence the "S" for security. Unlike the case with the HTTP protocol, an attacker cannot simply "read along", as the data is encrypted between the sender and the recipient. To do so, the computers of the sender and receiver first generate the secret key using complex calculations on contact data previously shared. This key is only known to the communication partner. Subsequently, the communication partners exchange another key for the encryption of user data. The "insertion" of an attacker would therefore not make any sense, as the data intercepted will not be visible. Hence, there is a need for HTTPS on the internet.However, web agencies and webmasters are confronted with major challenges after the migration to the HTTPS protocol. This is because a meticulous check needs to be carried out on whether there are really no more HTTP fragments to be found on the websites. Particularly on large online presences with numerous sub-pages, this would be like searching for a needle in a haystack. There is a great need for a program that provides help in an automated manner. It is exactly here that the team at Internet Marketing Service comes in with its sophisticated software.The Mixed Content Checker 2.0 detects mixed content with unerring accuracy, and lists the results as a PDF, CSV, EXCEL, or HTML as desired. "It was particularly important to us to make it as easy as possible for the web designers, programmers, and internet agencies using it", emphasizes Thomas Peemöller, owner of Internet Marketing Service. There is no limit on the number of verifiable domains. The number of pages per crawling process is only limited by the PC's performance. A report designer is available to web designers, programmers, and web agencies for the individual reporting of their customers. Sending the report can take place via e-mail, directly from within the software. Convenient features include various optional settings on problem analysis, such as internal/external .js- and .css files, canonical links and internal links (IFRAMES, no. of times form is accessed etc.)In order for users to be convinced of the functionality of the software and see how easily the mixed content can now be detected, the company is providing a demo version for download. A maximum of 25 individual pages can be verified during the test phase. The demo version runs for a maximum of 10 days, and can be used 20 times in this period. The crawling mode for automatically reading in all pages of a domain is deactivated in the demo version. However, single-page mode is activated. Hence, there is nothing standing in the way of a comprehensive test.Anyone who has convinced themselves of the functionality, will benefit from the reduced offer price of 59.00 € (regular price: 89.00 €) for the purchase of the full version until 31.05.2017. System requirements:Operating system Windows 7 - Windows 10; .NET framework 4.5The DEMO version can be downloaded here: