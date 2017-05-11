 
May 2017





Comfort Life launches retirement home reviews for Canadian families

Comfort Life Media has just launched a retirement community reviews portal, the latest tool to help Canadian families make the critical decision about which retirement community to move into.
 
 
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Comfort Life Media is proud to launch its retirement home reviews portal. This is the latest in a list of many important tools on Comfortlife.ca, helping Canadian families make the critical decision about which retirement residence to move into. The reviews serve several functions, gathering comments from residents, background information on the community, photos from inside each community, and more.

Many of the comments come from residents in the retirement residents, pulled from Comfort Life's 15 years of interviews with seniors. These original comments and assessments are all unavailable through other review sources like Yelp, Facebook, or Google reviews. What really makes these reviews exceptional is the wealth of information pulled into each review, including photos of the community, resident comments, an overview of amenities, contact information, a link to their website, and much more. This creates a straightforward, one-stop resource for families, allowing them to compare different retirement homes near them, all in one spot.

Comfort Life has worked together with the senior care industry since 2002 to acquire expertise in senior care and position itself as an authority on communities across the country. The review of each residence comes from that authoritative perspective. The reviews portal includes reviews of over 60 Canadian retirement communities, found here: http://www.comfortlife.ca/retirement-community-reviews/

Jim Huinink, editor of Comfort Life says, "These reviews really are the product of more than 15 years of research, observation and work with the Canadian senior care industry. It's just the latest addition to many superb information products on comfortlife.ca, including ebooks, advice for caregivers, our monthly newsletter and the list goes on. Families want to feel assured that they are making the right decision. These reviews and comments from professionals and the public provide that assurance."

Contact
Jim Huinink
***@ourkidsmedia.com
