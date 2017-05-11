 
May 2017
Durham Partners in Project Green Recognizes Environmental Champions at the 2017 DPPG Member Banquet

 
 
WHITBY, Ontario - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Durham Partners in Project Green (DPPG) recognizes business leaders in our community. Celebrating those companies at the forefront of environmental sustainability and conservation, who include the environment at the very core of their business principles.

The awards are held annually and winners are recognized in the following six categories: Leadership, Ambassador, Community Engagement, Innovation, Rookie of the Year and Culture Creator.

This year's event will be hosted on May 18th, 2017 from 11am-2pm at the Durham College Centre for Food.

Winners:

Company: Town of Ajax
Category: Leadership

Recognizes members that have demonstrated leadership in conservation and sustainability and are setting an example for others to follow.

Company: Durham Corporate Centre
Category: Ambassador

Recognizes members who are raising the public profile of Durham Sustain Ability and the Durham Partners in Project Green Program.

Company: Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility
Category: Community Engaging

Recognizes members and their staff who demonstrate passion and dedication for their local communities and the positive difference they are creating.

Company: Oshawa Centre
Category: Innovation

Recognizes businesses who are adopting innovative solution(s) that make a positive contribution to the environment, reduce the organizations footprint and create awareness within the community.

Company: The Second Wedge Brewing Co.
Category: Rookie of the Year

Recognizes new members for incorporating environmentally sustainable business practices.

Company: SNDI
Category: Culture Creator

Recognizes members whose purpose, vision, mission and its people incorporate environmental sustainability into the organizations core values.

About DPPG: Through new forms of business to business collaboration, Durham Partners in Project Green (http://www.sustain-ability.ca/business-program) delivers programming that helps businesses reduce energy and resource costs, uncover new business opportunities, and address everyday operational challenges sustainably and cost effectively.

Contact
Lauren Fowler
***@sustain-ability.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@sustain-ability.ca Email Verified
Business, Sustainability, Awards
Environment
Whitby - Ontario - Canada
Awards
