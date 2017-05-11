 
Industry News





AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign for the Twillow, from Towels By DeeSign

AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with the Twillow, from Towels By DeeSign
 
 
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks from hit reality series Shark Tank, and the Product Managers of AsSeenOnTV.proare pleased to announce the launch of a new DRTV campaign for the Twillow, from Towels By DeeSign.

One major downside to going to the beach or pool is carrying excess items there. Between the bag, phone, wallet, sunscreen, towel, and sunglasses…it can be difficult to see how this is a relaxing thing to do. Carrying less is so much more freeing than having to lug around all of these crucial accessories.

Enhance each beach experience with the Twillow. The Twillow is a tote bag that  converts to a chair or chaise cover. It includes a pillow, a pat-dry-towel, and storage pockets.  Use these pockets to store items. Simply unfold the bag and place it over the back of the chair. Once it's time to leave, easily convert the Twillow back into a bag. There's even a Chaise Twillow to use by pool side! All important items safely combined together, in one place. The Twillow is a game-changer with how accessible and convenient it is. Arrive, relax, and enjoy, the way it should be, with the Twillow!

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, the Twillow will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.

About AsSeenOnTV.pro

Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-art studio, the company's creative team handles every aspect of production from script to screen to airing. For nearly two decades, AsSeenOnTV.pro's veteran staff of writers, producers, videographers, and editors has amassed more than 50 Telly Awards, thousands of prestigious clients, and over $20 million in television placements.

About Kevin Harrington

As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.

For more information on Twillow, please visit www.twillowtowels.com.

Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
drtv.pro
***@drtv.pro
Source:Twillow, from Towels By DeeSign
