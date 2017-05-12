News By Tag
E-STET Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report
Independent Audit Verifies E-STET's Internal Controls and Processes
SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of E-STET's controls to meet the criteria for these principles.
"Data security is non-negotiable. It's a critical component of any organization's day-to-day operations, including the legal process," said Bhuvan Singh, E-STET's Chief Operating Officer. "Adhering to the AICPA's SOC 2 Type 2 framework demonstrates E-STET's continuing dedication to data security. Our clients love the fact that we are as dedicated to the security of their data as they are."
"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. E-STET has selected the security, availability, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "E-STET delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on E-STET's controls."
About E-STET
E-STET is a California-based legal technology company making the practice of law more efficient through technology and innovative business solutions for corporations, AmLaw 100 and boutique law firms, and government agencies. Founded in 2007, E-STET's cutting-edge team of lawyers and computer engineers enjoys pushing the legal tech envelope for its clients with next-generation technology and service offerings. E-STET has been on Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies in America, and on Deloitte's Fast 500 list of fastest growing technology companies in North America. Email E-STET at contact@e-stet.com or visit https://e-stet.com/
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more info, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Aria Safar
Chief Business Development Officer
***@e-stet.com
