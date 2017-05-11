 
Zack Academy Partners with Swing Staging Training & Safety LLC to Offer Construction Safety Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Swing Staging Training & Safety, LLC to expand its construction safety training classes.

Based in Long Island City, NY, Swing Staging Training & Safety, LLC offers construction safety training, including: Supported & Suspended Scaffolding, Rigging, OSHA 10- and 30-Hour Construction Industry, Site Safety, Flagger Certification, and more. The company's next 4-Hour Supported Scaffold User Safety Training class on June 2nd in Long Island City, NY teaches students how to how to identify hazards, how to safely use supported scaffolding, how to properly wear a full body harness, and much more.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Swing Staging Training & Safety, LLC to the Zack Academy Network. As a cornerstone safety trainer in the nation's most populous city, Swing Staging Training brings along fantastic brand cache, and once combined with Zack Academy's reach, will help train even more construction professionals and keep the NYC community safe," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Swing Staging Training & Safety, LLC:

Swing Staging Training & Safety, LLC is the premier Scaffold, OSHA, and General Safety training institute, serving the tri-state area as well as various locations throughout the United States and Canada. Accredited by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), Approved by the New York City Department of Buildings, combined with a team of OSHA 500 Certified Instructors that have over 100 years of experience, we provide top of the line training for a large variety of customers, such as business owners, supervisors, workers, engineers, NYC DOB licensees, etc. in the construction and industrial work force.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
Zack Academy, Inc.
***@zackacademy.com
