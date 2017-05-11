 
May 2017





Miller & Wynn, P.C. Adds Patricia Roy to Expand its Offerings in Business Litigation

West Georgia Firm also specializes in Personal Injury & Criminal Defense
 
BREMEN, Ga. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- DOUGLASVILLE, Ga.  – Miller & Wynn, P.C., Attorneys at Law, continues to grow its practice through a partnership with civil litigation attorney Patricia Roy. The firm's partners, Mike Miller and Christopher Wynn, specialize in personal injury and criminal defense, while handling a variety of additional cases. The West Georgia law firm has offices in both Douglasville and Carrollton.

"Joining the Miller & Wynn team is a great opportunity for me to continue focusing my practice on what I love to do, by expanding my practice to the West Atlanta community," said Roy. "While I will maintain my Atlanta office, I look forward to serving the Douglasville and Carrollton communities where I live."

Roy, a Douglasville resident, has more than 14 years of legal experience, most of which were spent practicing in some of Atlanta's most respected law firms. She has handled a diverse civil litigation caseload representing businesses of varying sizes and individuals in contract, real estate, fiduciary, product liability and personal injury disputes.

"Patricia is a great fit for our firm," said Miller. "She lives in our community and has a wealth of experience that is a perfect complement to the services for which we're already known."

Miller & Wynn has offices in Douglasville and Carrollton. For more information about the firm or if you find yourself in need of legal assistance, please contact Michael Miller or Chris Wynn at (404) 857-2960 or visit www.MillerWynnLaw.com.

Source:Miller and Wynn
