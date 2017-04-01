 
News By Tag
* Beatitudes
* Itunes
* Entertainment Weekly
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211


The Beatitudes Project Encourages "Holy Troublemakers"

Project Unites Delirious? Members For First Studio Recording Since 2007; Stu Garrard, Propaganda "Make A Little Trouble"
 
 
Martin Smith, Stu Garrard, Propaganda are pictured recording Beatitudes.
Martin Smith, Stu Garrard, Propaganda are pictured recording Beatitudes.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beatitudes
Itunes
Entertainment Weekly

Industry:
Music

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Beatitudes Project (www.thebeatitudesproject.com) is keen to encourage modern day "holy troublemakers" as modeled by Jesus, who declared a blessing on those who are persecuted because of righteousness (Matthew 5:10).

Award winning guitarist, songwriter and author Stu Garrard (Stu G) is joined by Martin Smith on the song "Holy Troublemakers (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155344362256454/)" and Propaganda on "Make A Little Trouble (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155334837936454/)." Both songs are featured on the 5-star acclaimed, Entertainment Weekly (http://ew.com/music/2017/04/21/new-music-friday-lana-del-rey-sheryl-crow-big-boi/)-lauded, multi-artist recording Beatitudes, which is featured on the current cover of CCM Magazine (http://www.ccmmagazine.com/magazine/issues/may-15-2017/) and has been released to digital and physical retailers worldwide from Stugiology Music with management, marketing and distribution through The Fuel Music.

"Holy troublemakers are people who are compelled to live a life worthy of a pushback—a life worthy of persecution," says Garrard. "They're the people who don't just hear the Beatitudes but who actually become the Beatitudes. They collude with this counterintuitive King and his upside-down message."

"…people like John the Baptist, they were troublemakers. Not in a rebellious sense. They had that thing in their gut which is like, 'I want change. I want to stand up for justice. I want to stand up for the things that Jesus talks about—the loving each other, laying your life down," says Smith, whose song with Garrard for Beatitudes marks the first time these two have recorded together since 2007 and since their band, the RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning British band Delirious?, disbanded in 2009.

"So being a holy troublemaker implies a complacency of culture, which is the very [reason] why I have to make action…and being willing to take that action no matter what culture or society feels…to me, that's a troublemaker," adds Propaganda.

In the album's companion book, Words From The Hill (https://www.amazon.com/Words-Hill-Invitation-Stu-Garrard/...) (An Invitation to the Unexpected) available now from NavPress, Garrard highlights icons like Mother Teresa, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Clarence Jordan, along with living, modern-day holy troublemakers like Becca Stevens, who is an Episcopal priest and founder of Thistle Farms (https://thistlefarms.org/), the largest social enterprise run by survivors of trafficking, prostitution, abuse, and addiction in the United States. He also shares the story of Scott Roley, who adopted two African American boys and moved into a low-income neighborhood in Franklin called Hard Bargain (http://hardbargain.org/), Daniel White, a humanitarian photographer and artist liaison for Food for the Hungry (https://www.fh.org/), and Shane Claiborne, a The Simple Way (http://www.thesimpleway.org/) activist whose work sometimes rubs up against the law of the land.

In addition to those that are persecuted for being "holy troublemakers," The Beatitudes Project reveals a wide world of connected stories: real people from all faiths and walks of life who embody mercy, poverty, meekness, the hungry and thirsty, the mourners, the peacemakers and the pure in heart—as seen, heard and experienced through a 21st century lens. Along with the album, book and upcoming documentary film, View From the Hill (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOMKhA0GMl0), the project is the culmination of Garrard's 15-year excavation of these "blessings at the bottom of life."



Besides Garrard, Smith and Propaganda, artists featured on the Beatitudes album include Amy Grant ("Morning Light (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155279636861454/)"), Michael W. Smith ("Carry On (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155309445876454/)") Hillsong UNITED ("The View from Here (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155325172201454/)"), Matt Maher ("Oh Mercy (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155296967556454/)"), John Mark McMillan ("Heaven Is Around Us (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld/videos/10155266974556454/)"), Audrey Assad, All Sons & Daughters, Amanda Cook, The Brilliance, Anthony Skinner ("Oh Blessed (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7whRgGwQAZ4)"), Terrian Bass and Becky Harding. Collectively, these artists have sold more than 62 million records, won 11 Grammy, 90 Dove Awards and amassed dozens of hit songs and millions of followers on social media.

For all the latest news and information regarding The Beatitudes Project, go to www.thebeatitudesproject.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/stugworld), Twitter (https://twitter.com/stugio), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/stugless) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stugio/).

About Stugiology Music:
Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013, Of Burdens, Birds, and Stars. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/) on a custom line of guitar pedals. He lives in Nashville with his wife Karen. For all the latest Stu Garrard news and tour information, go to www.stugworld.com.

About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management Co., LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Tennessee, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.

About NavPress:
The NavPress mission is to advance the calling of The Navigators by bringing biblically rooted, culturally relevant, and highly practical products to people who want to know and love Christ more deeply. Through The Message Bible and other insightful resources, NavPress seeks to bring positive spiritual movement to peoples' lives. In January 2014, NavPress entered into an alliance with Tyndale House Publishers to strengthen and better position NavPress and its rich content for the future. NavPress provides books and other content that bring spiritual impact, life transformation, and help lead in the mission of making disciples. A NavPress resource published in alliance with Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., NAVPRESS and the NAVPRESS logo are registered trademarks of NavPress, The Navigators, Colorado Springs, CO.

Contact
Hoganson Media Relations
***@prodigy.net
End
Source:The Fuel Music
Email:***@prodigy.net Email Verified
Tags:Beatitudes, Itunes, Entertainment Weekly
Industry:Music
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hoganson Media Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share