News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Beatitudes Project Encourages "Holy Troublemakers"
Project Unites Delirious? Members For First Studio Recording Since 2007; Stu Garrard, Propaganda "Make A Little Trouble"
Award winning guitarist, songwriter and author Stu Garrard (Stu G) is joined by Martin Smith on the song "Holy Troublemakers (https://www.facebook.com/
"Holy troublemakers are people who are compelled to live a life worthy of a pushback—a life worthy of persecution,"
"…people like John the Baptist, they were troublemakers. Not in a rebellious sense. They had that thing in their gut which is like, 'I want change. I want to stand up for justice. I want to stand up for the things that Jesus talks about—the loving each other, laying your life down," says Smith, whose song with Garrard for Beatitudes marks the first time these two have recorded together since 2007 and since their band, the RIAA Certified Gold-selling, GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning British band Delirious?, disbanded in 2009.
"So being a holy troublemaker implies a complacency of culture, which is the very [reason] why I have to make action…and being willing to take that action no matter what culture or society feels…to me, that's a troublemaker,"
In the album's companion book, Words From The Hill (https://www.amazon.com/
In addition to those that are persecuted for being "holy troublemakers,"
Besides Garrard, Smith and Propaganda, artists featured on the Beatitudes album include Amy Grant ("Morning Light (https://www.facebook.com/
For all the latest news and information regarding The Beatitudes Project, go to www.thebeatitudesproject.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Stugiology Music:
Stugiology Music is a record label formed by Stu Garrard, who is perhaps best-known as the guitarist / songwriter for Delirious?. He is also a founding member of One Sonic Society (although no longer with the band) and recorded and released his first solo project in 2013, Of Burdens, Birds, and Stars. When not touring with Michael W. Smith or adding his sonic paint to Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman, Meredith Andrews, All Sons & Daughters, Amy Grant and many others' recordings, Garrard is writing, recording, speaking, leading worship and working with JHS (https://www.jhspedals.com/)
About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management Co., LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company that independently distributes music internationally. Based in Tennessee, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.
About NavPress:
The NavPress mission is to advance the calling of The Navigators by bringing biblically rooted, culturally relevant, and highly practical products to people who want to know and love Christ more deeply. Through The Message Bible and other insightful resources, NavPress seeks to bring positive spiritual movement to peoples' lives. In January 2014, NavPress entered into an alliance with Tyndale House Publishers to strengthen and better position NavPress and its rich content for the future. NavPress provides books and other content that bring spiritual impact, life transformation, and help lead in the mission of making disciples. A NavPress resource published in alliance with Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., NAVPRESS and the NAVPRESS logo are registered trademarks of NavPress, The Navigators, Colorado Springs, CO.
Contact
Hoganson Media Relations
***@prodigy.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse