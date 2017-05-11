 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
17161514131211

The Peters Company Raises Over $1900 for CHRIS 180 Kids at Their Second Annual Kentucky Derby Party!

 
 
Andy Peters, Brittany Burnett, Lesley Peters
Andy Peters, Brittany Burnett, Lesley Peters
 
ATLANTA - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Metro Atlanta friends and clients of The Peters Company attended their Second Annual Kentucky Derby Party on May 6th, 2017. The goal of the Derby Party was to raise money and awareness for CHRIS 180 Kids, a charity that helps underprivileged children and youth change the direction of their lives. "Chris180 is a charity that is very near and dear to our hearts. Being in real estate and helping people find their dream homes every day is a privilege, but to help kids whose dream is just to have a place to call home is a cause that we are extremely passionate about and we are so grateful for everyone who contributed." – Lesley Peters | Co-Founder and Director of Operations | The Peters Company

The party was similar to last year with a horse betting station, best-dressed and best hat contest, Derby themed food, mint juleps and great music! However, this year Lesley and Andy decided to contribute all of the proceeds to CHRIS 180, and offered a 3-day weekend at their place in Hilton Head for the winning bet. Overall, the event raised over $1900! "With the money we raised tonight, we will help 7 youth in our program get their GED. " - Brittany Burnett | Vice President, Development | CHRIS 180

About CHRIS180:

The goal of CHRIS 180 is​ to heal children, strengthen families, and build community through mental health counseling, training, providing safe housing, and real-world skill building. CHRIS 180 saves, serves, and protects children, young adults, and families who have experienced trauma to help them change the direction of their lives. Their award-winning leadership and programs have transformed more than 60,000 lives and they are an acknowledged pioneer among mental health, child advocacy, and family welfare providers.  (https://www.chris180.org)

About The Peters Company at Keller Williams Peachtree Road:

Lesley and Andy Peters lead one of the most dynamic and accomplished real estate teams in Metro Atlanta as well as an expansion team in Northeast Georgia, with plans to continue expansion throughout the state. In 2016, The Peters Company was named the #1 Keller Williams Residential Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Peachtree Road with 185 transactions and almost 68 million in volume. Much like the core values of Keller Williams, the culture of The Peters Company encourages teamwork, accountability, honesty and integrity. They have over three hundred 5-star online reviews. Whether you're looking to purchase or sell a home, trust The Peters Company to deliver a level of service you can't find with just any real estate team. They are truly the best! (www.thepeterscompany.com)

