Vesta Property Services Receives 2017 Best of Orlando Award
Each year, the Orlando Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Orlando area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Orlando Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Orlando Award Program and data provided by third parties.
For the last 25 years, Vesta has redeﬁned property management with superior amenities programming, customized management in every community, and affordable, direct ﬁnancing for communities. Initially formed through the merger of several smaller complimentary management companies, the company provides a single place where all community needs are met.
Vesta is unique because it offers a comprehensive, team approach to serving its clients by bringing together under one, corporate umbrella multiple:
· Divisions (such as community management, amenity management, and financial services)
· Disciplines (such as media, technology, and financing); and specialists (such as community association managers, amenity managers, lifestyle directors, and aquatics directors)
The company taps into a wide array of expertise throughout the organization, bring an unwavering commitment to serve and exceed expectations, all fueled by a passion for enhancing the lifestyle and property values of our clientele. Among its executives are a wide range of qualified professionals (https://vestapropertyservices.com/
To learn more about Vesta, visit https://vestapropertyservices.com or https://www.facebook.com/
About Orlando Award Program
The Orlando Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Orlando area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Orlando Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
To contact the Orlando Award Program, email PublicRelations@
Contact
Bob Stevens, President
Community Management Division
***@vestapropertyservices.com
End
