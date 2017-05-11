News By Tag
SAFE Federal Credit Union Names Jennifer Michaels VP of Risk Management
Sumter-based credit union creates new risk management position to oversee compliance and risk.
Michaels is a lawyer who most recently served as general counsel and compliance director at Park Community Credit Union in Kentucky. At SAFE, she oversees information security, compliance, and loan review and focuses on mitigating regulatory and compliance risk.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska and the Washburn University School of Law, Michaels began her decade-long career working at law firms in Kansas and Missouri. At those firms, she focused on lending, foreclosure, real estate, and other financial-related matters. She was with the Kentucky credit union for about four years prior to joining SAFE.
"The significant growth that we have enjoyed at SAFE has created the need for the risk management expertise that Jennifer Michaels brings to this role," said Darrell Merkel, president and CEO of SAFE Federal Credit Union. "There is a lot of complexity involved in lending and compliance, and she will help us successfully navigate the risks associated with that."
About SAFE Federal Credit Union
SAFE Federal Credit Union, founded in 1955, is the largest credit union based in the Midlands of South Carolina, with $1 billion in total assets, 114,000 members, and 19 branches. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon, Florence, and Orangeburg counties, as well as parts of Kershaw, Richland, and Lexington counties. Membership is also open to employees of more than 500 companies located throughout the Midlands and relatives of those eligible to join. Connect with us at http://www.SAFEfed.org, or at http://www.Facebook.com/
