AdTriba launches free UTM link manager

 
HAMBURG, Germany - May 17, 2017 - PRLog -- AdTriba announces today its first free-to-use product: the UTM link manager. A tool for anyone who wants to track clicks on their UTM links.

The UTM link manager is an online software to create, save, and monitor UTM links. AdTriba unveils a sleek dashboard with all link data in one place. UTM links accurately determine the path taken to reach a particular web page, with various customizable parameters. They are especially useful for digital ad campaigns or A/B testing.

"Although the use of UTM links is very common in marketing, their management is still rather archaic, with spreadsheets and error-prone formulas," deplores AdTriba's CEO and co-founder, János Moldvay. "We want to offer a free and simple tool to create UTM links in a fast and safe fashion."

AdTriba's UTM link manager is a solution to keep an uncluttered overview of marketing efforts, no matter how many people work together or how many UTM links are used. "Companies and recreational bloggers alike will derive benefits from our platform," concludes Moldvay. "UTM management is finally made available to the largest possible number."

For more information, visit https://www.adtriba.com/utm-link-manager/

About AdTriba: AdTriba is a marketing intelligence service provider. It offers multi-touch attribution modeling and advertising insights based on customer journey analysis for companies and agencies to maximize their advertising spending.

Contact Information: János Moldvay (CEO)

Email: janos.moldvay@adtriba.com

Phone: +49 (0)171 5424 163

End
Source:AdTriba GmbH
Email:***@adtriba.com
Posted By:***@adtriba.com Email Verified
