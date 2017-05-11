News By Tag
AdTriba launches free UTM link manager
The UTM link manager is an online software to create, save, and monitor UTM links. AdTriba unveils a sleek dashboard with all link data in one place. UTM links accurately determine the path taken to reach a particular web page, with various customizable parameters. They are especially useful for digital ad campaigns or A/B testing.
"Although the use of UTM links is very common in marketing, their management is still rather archaic, with spreadsheets and error-prone formulas," deplores AdTriba's CEO and co-founder, János Moldvay. "We want to offer a free and simple tool to create UTM links in a fast and safe fashion."
AdTriba's UTM link manager is a solution to keep an uncluttered overview of marketing efforts, no matter how many people work together or how many UTM links are used. "Companies and recreational bloggers alike will derive benefits from our platform," concludes Moldvay. "UTM management is finally made available to the largest possible number."
For more information, visit https://www.adtriba.com/
About AdTriba: AdTriba is a marketing intelligence service provider. It offers multi-touch attribution modeling and advertising insights based on customer journey analysis for companies and agencies to maximize their advertising spending.
Email: janos.moldvay@
Phone: +49 (0)171 5424 163
janos.moldvay@
