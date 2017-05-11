News By Tag
FountainView Care Center Launches Concierge Care Personal Concierge Readmission Reduction Program
The First SNF in Lakewood, NJ To Offer a Transitional Care Program for Discharged Patients
The GoMo Health Concierge Care® Personal Concierge™ Readmission Reduction program was designed with input from Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC, to align with the new CMS Quality Strategy to improve patient transition and care support when discharged from skilled nursing facilities (SNF), while providing a cost-effective program to reduce readmissions and improve communications, especially for high risk populations.
"FountainView Care Center's mission is to provide the highest quality of care for their residents. We understand that many of our residents suffer from illness or disabilities;
The GoMo Health Concierge Care® solution is currently deployed by dozens of healthcare organizations including health plans, hospitals, health systems and state/city population health management community outreach programs to improve chronic condition management, increase compliance with care plans and to improve adherence to post-transition rehabilitation care.
"Our unique Personal Concierge™Readmission Reduction program is designed to support transitional care, from the point of discharge up to 90 days' post," stated Bob Gold, Behavioral Technologist, GoMo Health. "The program is based upon our exclusive Behavioral Rx™ science, methodology, and communications techniques that leverage people's innate behavioral and emotional attributes (such as trust, credibility and reciprocity)
The Personal Concierge™ Readmission Reduction program for SNF and PAC facilities enables nurses and administrators to onboard qualified patients and residents just prior to discharge, using a custom, cloud-based Health Risk Assessment (HRA) survey. The survey identifies patients' procedure(s)
"Today's provider must operate beyond the current 'volume-based' reimbursement system and provide measurable, 'value-driven' care to remain competitive,"
About GoMo Health
GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, Behavioral Rx™, The Science of Population Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of reciprocity and actions. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health® delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes. https://gomohealth.com/
About FountainView Care Center
Established in 1995, FountainView Care Center is a state-of-the-
About Zimmet Healthcare Services Group
Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC ("ZHSG") services more than 1,000 post-acute care providers annually and currently maintains a complement of 50+ professionals and support staff. The firm specializes in advising skilled nursing facilities on various matters relating to compliance, reimbursement, data analytics, operations, cost reporting and strategic planning. ZHSG is also leading the way with our "Advanced Healthcare Initiatives"
