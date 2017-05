FountainView Care Center Launches Concierge Care Personal Concierge Readmission Reduction Program

The First SNF in Lakewood, NJ To Offer a Transitional Care Program for Discharged Patients

-- FountainView Care Center, a New Jersey Skilled Nursing Facility and GoMo Health, a leader in post discharge care coordination and population health management solutions, have launched the first of its kind 30-60-90 day readmission reduction program upon discharge for chronic conditions includingThe GoMo Health Concierge CarePersonal Concierge™ Readmission Reduction program was designed with input from Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC, to align with the new CMS Quality Strategy to improve patient transition and care support when discharged from skilled nursing facilities (SNF), while providing a cost-effective program to reduce readmissions and improve communications, especially for high risk populations."FountainView Care Center's mission is to provide the highest quality of care for their residents. We understand that many of our residents suffer from illness or disabilities;in addition to superior physical therapy through Kessler Rehab, we are now offering superior transitional care through the first GoMo Health Personal Concierge Readmission Reduction program,", said Steven Friedman, Director of FountainView Care Center. "This innovative, cloud-based solution enables us to deliver the finest care to our patients in Lakewood, no matter where they are based."The GoMo Health Concierge Caresolution is currently deployed by dozens of healthcare organizations including health plans, hospitals, health systems and state/city population health management community outreach programs to improve chronic condition management, increase compliance with care plans and to improve adherence to post-transition rehabilitation care."Our unique Personal Concierge™Readmission Reduction program is designed to support transitional care, from the point of discharge up to 90 days' post," stated Bob Gold, Behavioral Technologist, GoMo Health. "The program is based upon our exclusive Behavioral Rx™ science, methodology, and communications techniques that leverage people's innate behavioral and emotional attributes (such as trust, credibility and reciprocity)to drive real-time action."The Personal Concierge™ Readmission Reduction program for SNF and PAC facilities enables nurses and administrators to onboard qualified patients and residents just prior to discharge, using a custom, cloud-based Health Risk Assessment (HRA) survey. The survey identifies patients' procedure(s)or condition(s), captures personal information for the patient and/or caregiver (i.e. weight and other patient risk-oriented and health-related data), and places them in an appropriate engagement track."Today's provider must operate beyond the current 'volume-based' reimbursement system and provide measurable, 'value-driven' care to remain competitive,"stated Marc Zimmet, President of Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC. "Provider success is now contingent upon quality, managed care positioning and comparative analytics. To that end, our new partnership with GoMo Health supports our mission to ensure our clients maintain every competitive advantage."# # #GoMo Health® is a leader in population health management and patient engagement solutions that support the continuum of care, improved patient satisfaction and MACRA incentive-based reimbursements. GoMo Health Concierge Care® personalizes patient interactions using our proprietary science, Behavioral Rx™, The Science of Population Health, building trust and credibility to motivate higher levels of reciprocity and actions. In partnership with health care organizations worldwide, GoMo Health® delivers a highly scalable and cost-effective solution for the management of high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions, enabling better self-management, healthy decision making, and improved outcomes. https://gomohealth.com/ Established in 1995, FountainView Care Center is a state-of-the-art facility with well-appointed private and semi-private rooms that allow our residents to feel more at home. Our mission is to provide the epitome of quality care for our residents. FountainView offers the most professional medical and nursing staff complemented by expert therapy, provided by Kessler Rehab in our state-of-the-art facility. We take great pride in the fact that our staff is warm and caring, ensuring that our residents are always treated with the ultimate kindness and gentleness. www.fountainviewcarecenter.comZimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC ("ZHSG") services more than 1,000 post-acute care providers annually and currently maintains a complement of 50+ professionals and support staff. The firm specializes in advising skilled nursing facilities on various matters relating to compliance, reimbursement, data analytics, operations, cost reporting and strategic planning. ZHSG is also leading the way with our "Advanced Healthcare Initiatives"program, assisting providers in positioning themselves for the next iteration of risk-based payment with a variety of different technological solutions. www.zhealthcare.com