The Branding Box Heads Beachside
Marketing 2 Go & Curley Tail Design Relocate Business to @RippleCoworking in #FlaglerBeach
The two have leased an office at the new Ripple Coworking building located at 712 S. Ocean Shore Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ripple Coworking offers office rentals, desk space and virtual office plans for entrepreneurs and remote workers.
The new Branding Box office houses both Marketing 2 Go and Curley Tail Design with the opportunity to use the building's conference and office space for staff and client meetings.
"We were really drawn to the modern, high tech "vibe" of the space," said Dalecki. "Working, or just being beachside is very therapeutic - we are eager to share this experience with our clients."
While Dalecki and Fitzgerald run separate businesses, the 'Branding Box' is a place where mutual customers can experience a collaborative environment to launch, market and brand their businesses.
"I can't think of a better atmosphere to inspire both creativity and positivity for our customers," said Fitzgerald. "We all look forward to continuing our collaboration with local businesses while providing their best Branding Box experience yet."
Curley Tail Design has been voted the 'Best Advertising Agency' in Flagler County from 1999 to 2014. And owner Kim Fitzgerald was chosen as "One of the Most Influential Women in Business" for 2013 by the Volusia Flagler Business Report. The company offers logo design and branding, collateral and direct mail, advertising design, marketing strategies, full-color printing, advertising specialties, t-shirts, polo shirts and hats, package design, websites and ad banners, e-newsletters, special event promotion, signage, and more.
Marketing 2 Go, which employs six team members, is a social media strategy, public relations, and marketing firm based in Volusia and Flagler County, Florida, dedicated to helping business owners create a "buzz" about their business. They have been voted "Best Social Media Company" by the Flagler Palm Coast News-Tribune three times and "Best Media Company" in 2017. Owner Cindy Dalecki is the 2012 recipient of the United Way Women's Initiative's Woman of the Year for volunteerism and the President's Volunteer Service Award. She also earned 'Rotarian of the Year' in 2013 from the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, for which she now serves as its President. Marketing 2 Go can be reached at 386-566-3466 or online at http://marketing2go.biz/
Contact
Cindy Dalecki
***@marketing2go.biz
