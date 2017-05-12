News By Tag
Silicone market will reach $17.52 billion in 2017, according to new visiongain chemicals report
Silicones are modern class of synthetic materials with ability to take variety of physical forms ranging from pourable liquids to rock-hard solids. These are defined as high performance oligomers. Silicones are one of the versatile group of chemicals with use over many applications across the global chemical industry. The silicones are classified into different types namely elastomers, fluids, resins, gels, and others. These type of silicones are used in the myriad of applications in the global silicone vertical industry.
The global silicones market is segmented into main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. In 2017, the Asia pacific Silicone Market is calculated to be the largest regional market of the global Silicone Market. The economic climate of the region remained positive for the last decade, with the increasing production output, growing exports, increasing government spending, tourism, and other factors. The North America Silicone Market is calculated to be the second largest market. Acceleration may be attributable to maturing market, consolidation of the market, stability in capital market with steadiness in commodity prices and economic developments. Furthermore, technological advancement in the projects, the North America Silicone Market will continue to show increase.
The global market for silicone is expected to be dominated by the gel. The gel type of silicone is followed by the elastomers, which is the second-largest type of silicone market. In terms of silicone market application, the automotive and transportation market is largest.
This 240 page report contains 306 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within thesilicone market. Visiongain provides forecasts for the period 2017 to 2027 in terms of value (US$) for the siliconemarket. In addition, 13 submarkets are forecasted and analysed by visiongain over the period 2017 to 2027. The report also provides profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the market such as Dow, BASF, etc.
Silicone Market 2017-2027: Forecasts By Application (Chemicals, Medical & Personal Care, Automotive & Transportation, Building & construction, Electrical & Electronics, Plastics, Textile and Others), By Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels and Others) and By Region Plus Profiles of Top Companieswill be of value to current and future potential investors wanting to better understand the silicone industry and its underlying dynamics, as well as companies and research centres who wish to broaden their knowledge of the silicone market.
