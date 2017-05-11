News By Tag
President of Tie National Passes the Torch to Son before Retirement
Building a family legacy in the business IT services industry
"This has been, and always will be a family business. Each employee here is a part of the Tie National family. Our clients feel the pride we have in our business and the quality we provide as a team."
– Richard Durante, Sr., former President of Tie National, LLC.
Since the early 1970's, Richard has been involved with telecommunications. At Tie/communications, he moved up the ranks from a Director of Technical Services, to Regional Vice President of Sales and later as the Vice President of National Accounts. When Convergent Communications acquired Tie/communications in 1998, Richard continued to grow his telecom and technology as the Vice President of National Accounts at Convergent Communications.
After the 2001 sale of Convergent Communications' telecom division to Intertel, Richard joined Cintech Solutions, a software company specializing in ACD systems, as Vice President of Sales. In 2003, Richard saw an opportunity to breathe new life into the trusted "Tie" name by creating his own business venture, Tie National Accounts, later changed to Tie National, LLC (http://www.tienational.com). He reached out to his previous Tie/Communications contacts, many of which had gone into business for themselves as local repair technicians and installers to be the starting foundation of a subcontractor base that now includes over 5,000 field resources across North America.
Tie National, LLC's new President, Michael R. Durante began his professional career in banking. His aptitude for maintaining relationships with current clients and bringing in new customer business launched him from Senior Personal Banker at MidAmerica Bank in 1997 to the title of Senior Branch Manager at TCF Bank; a title he held until 2004. Despite his growing career in the financial industry, Michael joined Richard full time to help grow Tie National from a telecommunications company to the full technology integrator the business is today.
"We want to be the client's first call for anything IT related, even if just to ask about how a new technology might benefit their business. That level of partnership is critical for the ongoing success of our business."
– Michael R. Durante, new President of Tie National, LLC.
For thirteen years, Michael has been responsible for staying involved with information technology trends, understanding the benefits they bring to the business world, and actively training his engineers on the installation and maintenance for the technologies deployed. He has been a major voice in new products and services offered to enterprise and small business clients. Michael's authority over all procedures and operations while building the business served well in preparing for his recent promotion to President of Tie National, LLC.
Michael looks forward to one day passing the torch onto his own children who are both currently under the age of three, "there is so much to learn every day in this industry. Because our services and products are so flexible and intentionally updated to reflect trending IT solutions, I look forward to the day when my kids are ready to learn from me the way I learned from their grandfather."
Media Contact
Kathy Powell
Tie National, LLC
6305189622
***@tienational.com
