Jacksonville ENT Surgery is pleased to announce Dr. Jerry Sugar has joined the practice

-- Dr. Jerry Sugar, a leading physician in the field of otolaryngology, has joined Jacksonville ENT Surgery. Sugar is a highly accomplished and well-respected ear, nose and throat doctor who has served in both a teaching capacity and in private practice. His focus is outstanding, compassionate and personalized patient care and he treats patients with the least invasive and most up-to-date medical methods.Sugar received his undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois, where he was named a James Scholar and received a research fellowship from the National Science Foundation. He graduated from the University of Illinois Medical School, did his general surgery training at Northwestern University and completed his ear, nose and throat residency at Harvard Medical School. While at Harvard, Sugar was appointed a fellow in otolaryngology."Having a doctor of his caliber on our staff is quite an honor for us and great news for our patients," said Dr. Charles Greene, president of Jacksonville ENT Surgery. "We are extremely happy to have him on board. His extraordinary skills and knowledge will be a major asset to our practice."Sugar was a professor of otolaryngology at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School for one year and taught head and neck surgery to general surgery residents at a Yale-affiliated hospital in Waterbury, CT, where he worked in private practice for more than 30 years. He received best teacher awards numerous times from his residents. He was recognized on a local and national level for his passion for patient care and received the best ENT doctor designation in Waterbury continuously for more than 20 years.Sugar served as president of the Connecticut Ear, Nose and Throat Society. He also was chief of staff and spent many years as a trustee of Saint Mary's Hospital. Sugar is past president of the Jewish Federation of Waterbury and past vice president of the National Jewish Federation.Sugar and his wife, Kathie, moved to Northeast Florida in 2016 and currently reside in Ponte Vedra Beach. They have two daughters, one granddaughter and two standard poodles. When Sugar is not providing medical care to his patients, he enjoys golfing and walking or biking along the First Coast beaches.Jacksonville Ent Surgery specializes in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions in both adults and children. They offer a broad range of options for quality medical and surgical treatment for problems related to the head and neck. Their areas of expertise include sinus and allergy, hearing and balance, snoring and sleep apnea, adult and pediatric ENT, thyroid and glandular, head and neck surgery, throat and voice, and tinnitus treatment. They also work closely with patients who may be considering a procedure for facial plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery in conjunction with an ENT surgery. Jacksonville ENT Surgery has five locations; three in Jacksonville, one in Jacksonville Beach and one in Lake City. For more information, visit www.jacksonvilleentsurgery.com.