The Sourcing Team awarded the first ever EcoVadis SME Sustainable Leaders Award

Becky Fleury, The Sourcing Team Client Services Director receiving the award

-- The Sourcing Team, leading industry specialists in ethical, sustainable and compliant global sourcing and procurement of promotional and marketing materials, has been awarded a Sustainable Leaders Award by EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainable excellence in its industry.EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform providing Supplier Sustainability Ratings for global supply chains. This is the first time that EcoVadis have held these awards and The Sourcing Team has been awarded a Category Award for Best CSR performance in Wholesale/Tertiary Services. The awards were assigned to Small and Medium-sized companies that have obtained the highest EcoVadis CSR Score within their region in 2016 based on leading CSR standards such as GRI, Global Compact and ISO 26000.Gill Thorpe, The Sourcing Team founder and CEO said, "I am so proud of what we have achieved. The team has worked consistently to maintain and improve the scores across our sustainability and ethical commitments, and this is reflected in the quality of our due diligence processes and our transparent approach up and down the supply chain. Today it is critical that corporations and NGO's work with partners that really care and add value. I believe that's what we do - with passion. It doesn't matter what size your business is, every business should take a responsibility for sustainable best practice. "Client Services Director Becky Fleury was present in Paris to accept the award on behalf of The Sourcing Team. She said, "It was an honour and a privilege to be recognised for our work in sustainability and ethical business practices among many of our peers, global partners and clients. Our passion for being ethical, sustainable and compliant is a critical part of our team culture, and resonates well with our clients. We work strongly with corporates and businesses in the not-for-profit sector, and our clients and partners appreciate our transparency and commitment to ethical practices which reflect their own brands and values."Sharon Childs, FD and Head of Sustainability, said, "We started this journey in 2010 when we first applied to join the Mayor of London Green Procurement Code. Looking back, that was a definitive moment for all of us, as from then on our momentum just grew and carried on growing. We kept on improving our processes and business practices, and seeing what we have achieved feels tremendous. Being responsible as a small business isn't difficult at all for us now, it is just part of our normal work practices."The Sourcing Team is located in Wallington, Surrey and provides a portfolio of marketing and global sourcing services that include merchandise planning (including corporate, private, public sector and not-for-profit);fully bespoke merchandise offering, from product design to packaging solutions; tailored turnkey solutions sourced globally; strategic planning for local and global needs; digital/e-stores for internal, cross market or popup markets – both business to business and business to consumer; on and offline design and artwork; global logistics, stock and distribution management and packaging and fulfilment. Their clients include corporates, businesses and charities across industries worldwide.#TST #sustainability #EcoVadis #sustainabilityawards2017 #ethicability #responsiblebusiness #Diversity #woman-owned #promotionalproductsand its subsidiary company, is a leading industry-specialist in ethical, sustainable and compliant global sourcing and procurement of promotional materials.Established in 1996, their dynamic and highly-skilled team design, source & create creative promotional products and marketing campaigns for their global corporate clients. As a company, the team prides itself on its enthusiastic can-do attitude and is committed to core values rooted in responsible business practices: Ethicability, Product Compliance and Sustainability.Gill Thorpe, CEO and founder has been an active supporter of the industry for over 20 years. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) and a Lifetime Fellow of the British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA), where she previously served as chair, president and board member.The Sourcing Team is qualified in supply chain management and has over 28 years of expertise and experience in managing reputational risk. It is an established member of key international trade associations in the UK, Europe and the US: BPMA, PSI and PPAI.The Sourcing Team is a certified woman-owned business.They are proud holders of robust green credentials which include EcoVadis Gold CSR Rating; ABV Membership of the CIPS Sustainability Index, SEDEX and members of The UN Global Compact.