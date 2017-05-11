Global Lentil Market to Reach 7.9 Million Tons by 2022

Contact

-- A member of the legume family, lentils have become a staple all across the world, particularly in the developing regions such as India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Lentils are loaded with all the essential nutrients which include vitamin A & B, proteins, potassium, iron, minerals, fibres and complex carbohydrates. These nutrients help to detoxify the body, prevent inflammation, improve digestive system and immune system, boost the functioning of the heart, increase satiety, help to lose weight and fight fatigue.The common types of lentil available in different colours are green, red, yellow, brown and black colour. Over the past several years, the demand for lentils in the food industry has increased on account of their earthy flavour and taste-enhancing capability. Moreover, their long shelf-life, low cost and ease of cooking have also influenced the demand for lentils worldwide. They are extensively used in the form of flour and split pieces in a variety of dishes such as bakery products, breading, batters, snack foods, beverages and meat products. Some of the other growth inducing factors include huge population growth, increasing disposable incomes, a shift towards ready-to-eat foods and the growth of the organised food retail sector. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global lentil market reached a volume of 5.9 Million Tons in 2016 and is further expected to reach 7.9 Million Tons by 2022.• The major end-use sectors of lentils are retail store, snack food industry, flour industry and others. In 2016, retail store accounted for the largest share of the total global consumption.• Country-wise, Canada dominated the market with a share of more than one-third of the global production in 2016. This can be attributed to the favourable soil and weather conditions in the region. Canada was followed by India, Turkey, Australia, the United States and others.• Some of the players operating in the global lentils market include AGT Foods and Ingredients, Broadgrain, Simpson Seeds Inc, ADM Benson Quinn, Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd., Cargill Foods India, Eaternal Health & Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd., Victoria Foods Pvt. Ltd., Solen Food Industry and Trade Inc. and others.• Retail Store• Snack Food Industry• Flour Industry• Others• Canada• India• Turkey• Australia• United States• Others• AGT Foods and Ingredients• Broadgrain• Simpson Seeds Inc• ADM Benson Quinn• Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd.• Cargill Foods India• Eaternal Health & Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd.• Victoria Foods Pvt. Ltd.• Solen Food Industry and Trade Inc.• Othershttp://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lentil-markethttp://www.expertmarketresearch.com/categories/food-beverages-market-reportsExpert Market Research (EMR) is a market research and consultancy firm providing syndicated and custom research along with consultancy services to a wide clientele base which includes Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. With our tailored approach, the clients gain valuable and unbiased insights that help to improve their competitive edge and realize sustainable growth.With a keen focus on the qualitative aspect as well as accuracy of the reports, we align our resources and services as per the client's requirement and offer a flexible engagement model that best suits their needs. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical & Materials, Energy & Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.sales@expertmarketresearch.com+1-415-325-5166+44-702-402-5790