UENI Launches New Online Solutions for Small Businesses

-- UENI, a technology provider for local businesses, is launching a new suite of products at The Business Show 2017. It has announced three new packages for small businesses – Starter, Plus, and Premium. The UENI Starter pack provides a free web presence to small businesses with a webpage that lists their business description, opening hours, and contact information. Upgrading the Starter Package to Plus for just £1 a day unlocks and displays the business contact information on the page, all of the business's services and prices, and the ability to receive unlimited bookings and enquiries from potential customers. This package also includes a Facebook Business page with a custom tab that shows all their services and prices, along with the ability to book them, and a Google My Business page.Small businesses can also upgrade to a Premium package from £5 a day, which provides all the features of the Plus package and accelerates leads and bookings through Google and Facebook ads. Small businesses won't have to deal with the complexities of advertising on Google and Facebook because UENI provides a complete solution, from researching keywords to writing ad copies and tracking online bookings and calls to the business from paid advertising. UENI also provides an easy to understand "value for money report" with details on how many customers contacted the business through the UENI tools.Christine Telyan, co-founder and co-CEO of UENI said,UENI founders realized that millions of small businesses across Europe don't have an online presence and there is no easy way to find them. UENI sends its location experts to visit the locations of these small businesses to capture information about them. UENI then creates a Starter webpage for them to get them a free online presence. To date, UENI local business location experts have visited 150,000 small businesses across 8 European countries.UENI is participating in The Business Show 2017 to showcase its offering to small businesses. It will be exhibiting on stand 6122 in the Marketplace area. UENI has announced a special offer during The Business Show, where small businesses can get a 30-day free trial of its Plus package and ten free customer calls. The offer can be redeemed at http://join.ueni.com/ show . UENI's co-founder Christine Telyan will also be presenting an educational seminar, "From Local to Vocal – How can local businesses get more leads and customers" in Startup Theater 4 at 3:30 p.m. on 18 May.UENI was founded in 2015 by Christine Telyan and Anh Pham Vu to provide quick, easy and inexpensive solutions to small businesses to get them online and find them new customers. UENI is also planning to launch an online marketplace for consumers in the future where they will be able to find local businesses. UENI is headquartered in Hammersmith, London and has operations across Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.ueni.com/ business