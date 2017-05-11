News By Tag
UENI Launches New Online Solutions for Small Businesses
Special offer at The Business Show provides ten free calls from new customers
Small businesses can also upgrade to a Premium package from £5 a day, which provides all the features of the Plus package and accelerates leads and bookings through Google and Facebook ads. Small businesses won't have to deal with the complexities of advertising on Google and Facebook because UENI provides a complete solution, from researching keywords to writing ad copies and tracking online bookings and calls to the business from paid advertising. UENI also provides an easy to understand "value for money report" with details on how many customers contacted the business through the UENI tools.
Christine Telyan, co-founder and co-CEO of UENI said, "A lot of small local businesses don't have the time or resources to create and maintain an online presence and use digital advertising tools to get new customers. This puts small businesses at a disadvantage as they do not get in front of target clients who use search engines and other websites to look for local services. They are also unable to influence those consumers, who live near their business and can be prime targets for booking their services." UENI founders realized that millions of small businesses across Europe don't have an online presence and there is no easy way to find them. UENI sends its location experts to visit the locations of these small businesses to capture information about them. UENI then creates a Starter webpage for them to get them a free online presence. To date, UENI local business location experts have visited 150,000 small businesses across 8 European countries.
UENI is participating in The Business Show 2017 to showcase its offering to small businesses. It will be exhibiting on stand 6122 in the Marketplace area. UENI has announced a special offer during The Business Show, where small businesses can get a 30-day free trial of its Plus package and ten free customer calls. The offer can be redeemed at http://join.ueni.com/
About UENI
UENI was founded in 2015 by Christine Telyan and Anh Pham Vu to provide quick, easy and inexpensive solutions to small businesses to get them online and find them new customers. UENI is also planning to launch an online marketplace for consumers in the future where they will be able to find local businesses. UENI is headquartered in Hammersmith, London and has operations across Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.ueni.com/
